Ana Navarro reveals false positive COVID-19 diagnosis pulled her from ‘The View’ set

The regular guest co-host says she has tested negative for the disease in wake of 'The View' mishap

Loading the player...

After being removed from Friday’s episode of ABC’s The View for testing positive for COVID-19, guest co-host Ana Navarro has stated that she is COVID free and that the diagnosis was a false positive.

Halfway through the live telecast of The View, an episode featuring Vice President Kamala Harris as a special guest, both Navarro and fellow co-host Sunny Hostin were swiftly removed from the set of the daytime talk show, as previously reported by theGrio.

After returning from a commercial break, co-host Joy Behar disclosed to the audience that the two had tested positive for COVID-19.

In this screengrab, Ana Navarro-Cardenas speaks during the Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience and Promise event hosted by the Biden Inaugural Committee on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Navarro took to her Instagram page Saturday to let fans know that she received a test result that was not accurate.

“[I] got my third negative PCR test just a few minutes ago and came to the airport to fly home,” Navarro said. “Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive. A very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately, we’ve now tested three times. All three have been negative.”

Navarro went on to thank the workers at Conrad New York, the Hilton-owned hotel where she quarantined following the initial positive test. She also issued thanks to “The View” colleagues who assisted her.

“Thank you to all of you who checked in. This is just a false alarm,” she said. “I didn’t get my goddamn margarita last night, but I’m going to get one tonight.”

Behar said on the Friday show that both Navarro and Hostin are “vaccinated up the wazoo.” There is no word on the status of Hostin at this time.

The interview with Harris would go on, with Behar and Sara Haines as the lone hosts on the show set. The vice president appeared virtually.

Harris offered her well-wishes to both Navarro and Hostin.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference,” Harris said. “Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

This is just the latest example of a host being pulled last minute from a program due to a positive COVID-19 test, only to find out it was a false positive.

Actress Vivica A. Fox had been slated to host red carpet coverage during the Emmys on Sept. 19, but was pulled after she received a positive diagnosis, according to The USA Today.

By Wednesday, Fox would, too, go to Instagram to announce in a written statement that she was COVID free.

“On Friday, I took a self-administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware it came back positive,” Fox stated. “Two days I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional and I’m thrilled to announce (that) last night my results came back NEGATIVE!”

Along with Fox, E! host Giuliana Rancic was also pulled from the Emmys red carpet for a positive COVID-19 test. In a video statement, she said that her husband, Bill, and their eight-year-old son, Duke, had also tested positive and that they were at home recovering.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!