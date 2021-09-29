Issa Rae drops new trailer for final season of ‘Insecure’

“We go through a lot. We go through some generations," said star Yvonne Orji.

HBO has dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s Emmy-winning series Insecure, set to air Oct. 24.

The trailer opens with Rae chatting with a younger version of herself in the mirror, before several scenes of the rest of the cast tease what’s to come. Watch the trailer below.

The final ten episodes will kick off on Oct. 24, debuting weekly on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. HBO announced in January that the fifth season of the beloved hit series would be the last.

Issa Rae (Credit: HBO)

Insecure first premiered in October 2016, and since then, has received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations. The fifth season sees the return of regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Courtney Taylor. The hit comedy follows four Black women in Los Angeles as they navigate their work and love lives.

Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share 🥲. See you October 24th! pic.twitter.com/RZrISB5FkI — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 29, 2021

The final season continues to follow your favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives, per HBO.

Orji dished about the final episodes in an interview with ET. “You just have to watch and see, and see what relationships last and don’t. And sometimes with life, there’s some that don’t,” she shared.

She also revealed that the final season “may travel through time.”

Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji, executive producer and star Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell attend a block party celebrating “Insecure” on July 15, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for HBO)

“We go through a lot. We go through some generations,” Orji explained. “We go through 10 episodes, they all might not be an hour long, but you see an evolution. You are able to see the evolution of the characters, you’re able to hopefully get some answers. Y’all be wanting the answers, boy, and I hope y’all like the answers.”

The final season feels like “a chapter that ended,’ said Orji, adding, “And you’re not looking at the book like, ‘What the heck was that?’”

Insecure became a staple on HBO when it premiered. Loosely based on Rae’s Youtube series, Awkward Black Girl, Rae gave life to Issa Dee’s journey as she navigated Blackness in both her professional and personal lives.

“I’m so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow, I want to be able to grow too,” Rae previously shared with PEOPLE. “So I think that’s what comes with it — I’ve played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do.”

Insecure was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore; and co-executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

