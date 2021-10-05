Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One to compete in Verzuz battle

The two legendary rappers were in rival rap crews in the '80s

Rappers Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One are the next up to compete on the popular battle series, Verzuz.

The series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland early in the coronavirus pandemic, has become a new staple in the hip-hop community.

The next battle will feature two rap giants from hip-hop’s golden era on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The battle was promoted on the official Verzuz Instagram page, which encouraged fans to guess who was participating with a shadowy photo of both rappers.

According to a report from AllHipHop.com, the hip-hop site asked Big Daddy Kane who he wanted to battle if chosen for the series, and he named KRS-One.

The two legendary rappers were in rival rap crews in the ’80s. Big Daddy Kane was a member of the Juice Crew, which also featured Marley Marl, Roxanne Shante, the late Biz Markie, and others, while KRS-One repped Boogie Down Productions.

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One via Getty Images

Juice Crew pioneer, MC Shan released the now-legendary single, “The Bridge,” dedicated to Queensbridge, crediting the borough with the rise of hip-hop culture in 1987.

KRS-One, a Bronx native, replied with “The Bridge is Over,” which launched a long-standing rivalry among the crews.

The October 17th battle is sponsored by the new USA Network series, Chucky, just one indication of how the series has officially entered the mainstream.

The Big Daddy Kane v. KRS-One battle marks the third-straight New York-themed Verzuz. The first was The Lox v. Dipset, followed by Ja Rule v. Fat Joe.

