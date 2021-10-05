Sterling K. Brown to star in Selwyn Seyfu Hinds’ adaptation of ‘Washington Black’

The series is based on the best-selling Esi Edugyan novel of the same name.

Your new favorite Hulu series is on its way. A Selwyn Seyfu Hinds‘-helmed limited series based on the bestselling Esi Edugyan novel Washington Black has been picked up by the streaming giant, with Sterling K. Brown set to star.

Washington Black is one of the biggest novels of the last five years. Earning rave reviews from The Washington Post, TIME, and others in 2019, the book found its way to the New York Times Book Review’s list of ten best books of the year. Brown will also executive produce the series.

The official description of the show, which has been given a nine-episode order, per Deadline: “Washington Black follows the 19th-century adventures of George Washington “Wash” Black – an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia as the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritizes the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protégé. Meeting Wash sends him down a challenging path of self-discovery. And as the barricades around his heart start to fall, Medwin will learn to dream again.”

Brown shared an official statement obtained to Deadline regarding the adaptation.

“Washington Black inspires me. This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has taken the transcendent words of Esi Edugyan and created a spectacular universe that brings to fruition the power of possibility,” he said.

Hinds also shared an official statement, describing the emotional connection he shares with the source material.

“The world has felt like we’re living in darkest night, stumbling to find and hold onto a North Star to make a way forward. Like many of us, I’ve felt lost far too often. But writing Washington Black these past two years has guided me back home. This story of a young Black boy who becomes a globe-trotting artist, scientist and inventor. This tale of the true human superpowers: hope, love, empathy, persistence. Those ideas have been my North Star. The promise that we will get through the long night and take flight like Wash under the light of the sun. This show has been a conduit to that faith for those of us who’ve been creating it, and we’re beyond thrilled to be about the business of sharing it with all of you,” said Hinds.

Hinds tweeted about his two-year journey to getting Washington Black picked up.

My 2 years on Wash Black: read novel, develop pitch, land 20th as studio, pitch networks, sell to Hulu, write pilot, staff room, write scripts, tighten scripts in follow up mini room, series order. Forever indebted to my brilliant writing & support staff!! https://t.co/7BA4VCFw4s — Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (@selwynhinds) October 4, 2021

