Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky after Ohio assault accusation

Boxer Adrien Broner found himself stuck in jail on Sunday after being picked up by police in Kentucky, TMZ reported.

Broner was booked at the Kenton County Jail in Kentucky around 1 a.m., the report noted. According to jail records, Broner was booked on being a fugitive in Ohio. A warrant was issued for his arrest, making his capture easier on Sunday, though the details of how he was caught by the police remain unclear.

It’s also unclear exactly what case the fugitive warrant stems from, though it could stem from the fact that Broner failed to enter a court-mandated treatment program.

TMZ noted that the warrant originated in Cuyahoga County which is near Cleveland, Ohio. The report also noted that the warrant could be in relation to a lawsuit Broner lost a year ago after a woman accused him of assaulting her in a nightclub.

That assault case had been lingering since the woman first made the accusation in 2018. The woman, under the alias Katherine Larson, filed charges alleging she was sitting on a couch in the club when Broner smothered her and shoved his tongue down her throat. She also claimed he continued the assault until his friend pulled him off her. Broner pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint of Ms. Larson and a judge ordered him to cough up $800k.

Broner got into even more trouble with the law when he was sent to jail in late 2020 after the judge found him to be in contempt of court for failing to pay the aforementioned $800k judgment. Broner claimed he did not pay the large sum because he was broke.

Broner remains in jail as there’s no current bond amount set for him. He will probably remain in the cell until he is extradited back to Cleveland, according to TMZ. He has not made any public comments about the ordeal.

