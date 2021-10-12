Meteorologist goes viral after live reaction to Texas A&M upset over Alabama

“There should be a rule that you don't forecast during a tied 4th quarter TAMU vs BAMA game," Effrage Davis tweeted.

A meteorologist who works at WQAD in Moline, Ill. went viral over the weekend after getting excited about Texas A&M’s win over Alabama Saturday night.

News 8‘s Effrage Davis got majorly distracted by the college football game in College Station, Texas during her weekend weather forecast. Davis noted her excitement before delivering her forecast while the game was still tied. She shared a clip of her reaction on Twitter, adding the caption: “There should be a rule that you don’t forecast during a tied 4th quarter TAMU vs BAMA game can you tell when we won?”

(Credit: WQAD screenshot)

At one point, she briefly stopped giving the weather report because she was fixated on the score.

As seen in the video below, Davis told the audience: “We’re tied right now. It’s 38-38. We have the ball. It’s like 1:26 left. We just need to eat the time and get into field goal range, kick a field goal and then we would win. It would be the first time we beat Alabama since Johnny Manziel.”

Watch the moment below.

There should be a rule that you don't forecast during a tied 4th quarter TAMU vs BAMA game 👍 can you tell when we won? pic.twitter.com/JQCCnzxmix — Effrage Davis (@effragedaviswx) October 10, 2021

Her tweet has over 20,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.

Texas A&M’s official Twitter account commented: “Sounds like you have your priorities in order. Gig ‘em, Effrage!” the school replied.

“Love this. I would like to fly you in for the game next time. Amp up Kyle Field even more!” one fan commented.

“Not an A&M fan, but I LOVE seeing the passion as a fan of CFB. Being a true, lifelong, diehard fan comes with lows and highs. Gotta go through the lows to TRULY appreciate the highs. Coming from a Clemson fan… trust me, lol. Congrats to A&M!” another Twitter user wrote.

“This is just so good,” Twitter user @CoachMcElGainz said. “My young son wants to be a meteorologist and wants to go to Texas A&M. He absolutely loved this clip.”

Several national outlets reported on Davis’ Aggie pride, including AL.com, Sports Illustrated’s The Spun, and Saturday Down South.

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s field goal sealed their win over Alabama on Saturday, 41-38. His family was seen celebrating in a video after his game-winning kick. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

Sports Illustrated shared footage of the moment on Twitter, and one user commented, “I’m a Bama fan. But when you see this happen with a family and their son kick the winning FG, can’t help but feel good for them. That’s college football. They were unranked. Took out the giant. It’s good for college football. Even though I will be back with.”

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small's FG sealed their stunning upset over Alabama on Saturday.



His family watching him win the game is incredible ♥️



(via @cameron_worthy)pic.twitter.com/rpU7r8796d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2021

Another said, “Lifetime of practice and games played in your mind for years and years funnels down into *one shining moment* — joy or failure. Love it! Love all the games in all the sports! It’s life at its best!”

A third user noted that the reaction from Small’s wife in the video was “A little dramatic.”

