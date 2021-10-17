‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour

The 34-year-old rapper said he is the tour’s ”best performer” during a fiery social media rant hours before performing for over 17,000 fans in Atlanta on Oct. 16

In the latest instance of drama from the 2021 Millennium Tour, Bow Wow took to social media to let the world know he’d “had enough” of the tour’s daily conditions during a passionate rant on Saturday.

The 34-year-old rapper vented about excessive “complaining” from fellow tour members and being the “best performer” out of his peers on the lineup despite having only 15 minutes to perform each night, and threatened to leave the tour altogether.

“Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and y’all know it!” Bow Wow tweeted early Saturday morning shortly after performing in Greensboro, North Carolina with over two-thirds of the tour’s 27 stops still to go.

“This might be my last show!” he continued. “I’ve had enough.”

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, is co-headlining the national tour alongside R&B singer Omarion with support from a bevy of artists including Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and more.

During his rant, Bow Wow expressed dissatisfaction about his allotted time on stage compared to his fellow performers.

“Here’s the truth! I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I can’t even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS!” he wrote. “Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!”

Everybody else set is way more. Like what almost 30? Bow does half of that & everyone goes to see HIM. They do him dirty. — Trayonanoelle (@stacey000111) October 16, 2021

He retweeted a comment from a fan echoing his sentiment: “Everybody else set is way more. Like what almost 30? Bow does half of that & everyone goes to see HIM. They do him dirty,” the fan wrote.

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper also said he should have forgone the tour altogether and instead waited to perform alongside R&B singer Chris Brown in 2022.

While firing off the series of tweets, Bow Wow hopped onto Instagram Live to tell fans that in terms of stage presence and work ethic, he is a level above the other performers on the tour.

“Who the best performer on the Millennium Tour? Y’all saw LA. Y’all saw Detroit. Y’all saw Baltimore. Who?…Me. This facts,” Bow Wow said.

He emphasized that he had been perfecting his performing skills since the age of five and that while his peers are busy sleeping, he puts in work nightly.

“I rock the show every f****** night,” Bow Wow said. “All I do is show up and play my part. I can’t help it if I get the most cheers … Go to work! I’ve been working since I was five.”

“They opening up for me,” he continued. “I invented this whole wave, the whole s***. Me.”

Bow Wow later appeared to smooth things over at least partially with Omarion, letting fans know the two had talked things out over the phone and Bow Wow still planned to perform that night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!” Bow Wow tweeted.

Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god! — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

“YALL GONE FEEL MY ENERGY!” he continued, building hype for Saturday night’s performance which he claimed would be the “best show” he has ever done.

While it’s unclear whether or not all of Bow Wow’s grievances have been resolved, he returned to Twitter the following day to recap the performance in Atlanta, appearing to believe he kept his promise to the 17,000-plus fans in attendance.

“Over 17,000 in atlanta ! #sosodef im still carrying this sh**,” he wrote alongside a photo of him donning a custom Atlanta Hawks jersey onstage next to Atlanta rapper Jermaine Dupri.

He followed that post with a photo of him receiving intravenous fluids, claiming he needed a hydration boost after giving his all for the crowd: “After that performance last night Atlanta… i needed an IV #millenniumtour2021.”

Bow Wow’s outburst wasn’t the first moment of dysfunction from this year’s Millennium Tour, which kicked off Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

The tour was originally supposed to feature Omarion alongside the members of his early 2000s boyband B2K, but was reduced in its second leg to just Omarion after he had a falling out with member Lil Fizz.

The two briefly went their separate ways after it was revealed in 2019 that Lil Fizz was dating Omarion’s ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones, who is also the mother of his two children. Omarion and Jones split in 2016.

Lil Fizz publicly addressed his actions with a heartfelt apology to Omarion during the tour’s Los Angeles show and it appears the pair may be one step closer to making amends.

