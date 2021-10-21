Kenya Moore opens up about ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ breast augmentation

The reality TV personality also honored her late grandmother, who gave her the love of dance at an early age.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been nailing it on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and revealed that she’s “never been happier” now that she’s competing for the mirrorball trophy.

Known for her shade and “twirling” on Real Housewives, Moore became a household name from the popular reality show, but is now living out a true dream on Dancing With the Stars. After six weeks, former Miss Michigan is still slaying the competition, earning her highest score yet this week after dancing the rumba with her partner, Brandon Armstrong. In a new interview with theJasmineBRAND, the star shed light on this exciting new chapter in her life.

In the interview, Moore is completely transparent about her body journey, especially after giving birth to her daughter Brooklyn Daly. She revealed in the interview that after breastfeeding, her boobs continued to grow, which ultimately led to her getting breast augmentation surgery. “This is a direct result of a breast lift and reduction,” she said. “They are sitting, honey–they are definitely sitting now.”

Her body was able to snap back once she stopped breastfeeding, she revealed.

“I breastfed for like three months… [My breasts] definitely got bigger, but I wasn’t producing a whole lot of milk,” Moore said. “Like, I was struggling with the whole milk situation. They got bigger, but after I stopped breastfeeding my body went right back like after three weeks. I was surprised!”

Moore also spoke of her dreams coming true signing on as a contestant on Dancing, as she’s had a life-long love of dance she credits her late grandmother, Doris, with instilling in her. “I’ve watched it from the beginning. I used to watch it with my grandmother–she’s the one that introduced me to dance,” she shared.

“If you guys know anything about me, you know that my grandmother raised me since I was like three days old. She introduced me to dance. We didn’t have money, so she took us to like this free community center in Detroit…I was about 5 or 6 years old, and when I tell you I have never been happier than dancing. Like I love to dance… But my grandmother’s the one who introduced me to dance, and I have just had a love for it ever since.”

It was a shift in RHOA’s production schedule that allowed her to finally take the Dancing opportunity. She gushed, “I’m finally here, and I’m enjoying every single minute of it! When I tell you I have never been happier, I am so happy on that dance floor–it’s just unbelievable!”

