Twitter reacts to Keke Palmer’s rendition of national anthem at World Series

Fans of Emmy-award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer are raving about her rendition of the National Anthem before Tuesday’s Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Palmer fans were so impressed by her performance that she started trending on Twitter.

The game ended with a 6-2 Atlanta victory.

“Keke killed that, she is so underrated,” wrote one Twitter user. Another commented, “Voice is lovely @KekePalmer would love to have heard it singing something other than this mockery and insult this song is to Our People.”

A third noted, “Just too much talent for one person.”

Another wrote, “We been knew that sis can sang. She’s a powerhouse! Just don’t be forgetting that.”

Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Last month, Palmer made headlines after she joked about the all-vegan meal served at this year’s Met Gala.

Sharing a screenshot of her Instagram story, Palmer wrote to her fans on Twitter who were asking about the menu, “the menu chile.” The screenshot featured a small amount of food, which Palmer wrote over it, “This why they don’t show ya’ll the food,” before adding, “I’m just playinnnn.”

The gala’s chef, Marcus Samuelsson, who owns Harlem’s popular Red Rooster eatery, opened up to TMZ to defend the menu at the fancy event. TMZ reported that Samuelsson, “helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu.”

He told TMZ that Palmer’s picture is correct in that it is some of what was served that night.

“As for Keke’s plate, Marcus tells us it was barley topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices,” TMZ reports. “Marcus says food, like anything, is a matter of taste, and it tasted plenty good.”

Check out more reactions from Twitter users below to Palmer’s National Anthem performance.

Wait Keke Palmer really hit every note so beautifully. The quiet almost humming notes too. Not me listening to the national anthem for fun https://t.co/Y9mBvvU4LO — Badnan (@AdnanRashid) October 27, 2021

Someone said Keke Palmer almost made them love America again pic.twitter.com/kNDwKiJXYs — Quartermaster (@ChillDictat0r) October 27, 2021

“I didn’t know keke Palmer could sing” Who y’all thought sang the True Jackson VP theme song? pic.twitter.com/cmkAbVwZTI — Pfizer Punani (@qwerttfg1) October 27, 2021

Me watching Keke Palmer singing the National anthem!! SHE NAILED IT! pic.twitter.com/kTVrrIZAvT — 🟣Dr. OTAKU🟢 (@DrOtaku2) October 27, 2021

Everything Keke Palmer … just sits right with me .. — Sean Dante (@intriguingsean) October 26, 2021

👑Keke Palmer is the most charismatic human in the entertainment industry. — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) October 26, 2021

I’m seeing too much ‘KeKe Palmer did great but…’ All I heard was excellence. Clean out your ears pic.twitter.com/oZZVFSCTNp — Makeda Nzingha Hill (@makedanzingha) October 27, 2021

wait y’all didn’t know keke palmer could actually sing until her singing the national anthem like did joyful noise her rendition of man in the mirror not mean anything to you like 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/EU8ekfFNvQ — Kalyn (@missdayagaga) October 27, 2021

You betta sang🔥 Keke Palmer is trending following singing the national anthem during game one of the World Series 👏🏽📹:(@mlbnetwork ) pic.twitter.com/yzZ6gbetpo — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 27, 2021

In related news, during Tuesday night’s Celebrity Game Face on E!, Palmer shared the dating advice that her former Long Shots co-star Ice Cube once told her.

“When I was, I think 12 years old, I did the Long Shots with Ice Cube. When I was on the set, I grew up in the industry, but I was starting to get older at this point. I was starting to get together,” Palmer joked.

“Ice Cube, he pulled me to the side. He was like, ‘Keke, I know you’re growing up, and I just want you to understand the way these men are seeing you isn’t always how you see yourself.’ And that was Ice Cube. Isn’t he the best?”

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Jared Alexander.

