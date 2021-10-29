Golfer Cheyenne Woods engaged to NY Yankees’ Aaron Hicks

The couple announced the news in an Instagram post.

Tiger Woods’ niece, golfer Cheyenne Woods, is engaged to Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks.

Cheyenne announced the news in a Thursday Instagram post in which she shows off her blingy ring.

“YESSS to forever with my best friend and my [heart],” Woods wrote alongside photos from the couple’s engagement. Hicks, who has two children from a previous relationship, proposed on Oct. 21. He replied to Woods’ photo, writing, “You will forever have my [heart].”

Hicks and Woods reportedly met in early 2020 and began dating last spring. Several of their celebrity pals responded with congratulatory comments under their engagement photo.

Tiger’s half-brother Earl Woods Jr. is Cheyenne’s father. Tiger’s late father, Earl Woods, was her first golf coach.

Hicks has been with the Yankees since 2015, and Cheyenne turned professional in 2012 and played LPGA and Symetra Tour events throughout 2021. Her famous uncle has not publicly reacted to the engagement news.

“I try to set myself aside from the ‘Tiger Woods’ name,” Cheyenne Woods told NPR in a 2010 interview.” I just try to make a name for myself. So I guess that’s my goal right now.”

While she was still in kindergarten, her grandfather, Earl Woods Sr., taught Cheyenne how to play golf. By age 8, she was playing in her first tournament.

“I think I first started and continued to play golf because right around the time I started, Tiger had just turned pro and won the Masters and all that,” she said. “Seeing him on TV really made me want to keep going out and playing.”

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees and caddie Cheyenne Woods look over a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club on January 23, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

These days, Woods and Hicks can often be seen hitting the golf course together: As reported by PEOPLE, she caddied for him at the 2021 LPGA Diamond Resorts Championship celebrity tournament.

Meanwhile, her superstar uncle is still recovering from injuries he suffered after a car crash in February. The golf legend is working hard to literally get back on his feet after crashing his car back on February 23rd. Woods updated Golf Digest about his recovery during a recent interview.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” he told the publication as he recovers at his home in Florida. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

When asked if he plans to golf again, Woods said: My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,”

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my number-one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Physicians told NBC it is unlikely Woods will recover to play the game as he once did.

