‘RHONY’ reunion scrapped after Eboni K. Williams accuses castmate of racism

Williams reportedly filed a formal complaint against Ramona Singer

If you were wondering why the Real Housewives of New York didn’t have one of their infamous 3-part reunion specials this year – it looks like we may finally have an answer.

TMZ reported on Friday that multiple sources have claimed the Bravo franchise opted not to have a sit down with this season’s cast due to an ongoing investigation in allegations made by the newest cast member Eboni K. Williams against show vet Ramona Singer.

“Eboni filed a formal complaint against Ramona in the weeks leading up to the ‘RHONY’ season 13 reunion, and as an investigation launched and moved forward, Bravo kept pushing back the shoot date. We’re told the probe was tasked with looking into an alleged comment Ramona made that Eboni felt was racially motivated,” reported the outlet.

Eboni K. Williams attends the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hold up. Who are you upset at right now? Because one of the camera people filed a complaint against Ramona as well. Are you more upset at Eboni for filing the complaint or Ramona for being racist? Is the reunion that important that y'all wanna deny the California accusations https://t.co/OJ6eeXTivx — Certified Lover Wolf🖤👻 (@CrazyZayy) October 29, 2021

The sources also say that after production sat down with all the cast members for extensive interviews they were unable to find the evidence they needed to corroborate Williams’ claims. However, by the time the probe was concluded, so much time had passed since the end of the season higher-ups felt like their window of opportunity was gone.

It’s also worth noting that Williams, who made headlines as the show’s first Black cast member, isn’t the first person to make these allegations against Singer. Previously, a member of the crew reportedly filed a complaint about racial bias and it’s said that knowledge of her cast mate’s history of alleged bad behavior is what prompted the Revolt News host to make a formal complaint.

Not surprisingly, the other cast members of the show are annoyed that they missed the opportunity to do a reunion, which is often the most high-profile part of the season. In addition to the missed opportunity for publicity, given that each woman is paid per episode, they could have lost upwards of $100,000 for not taping those last three episodes.

Eboni K. Williams, the first and only Black housewife on RHONY. (Photo: Getty Images)

While Williams is appeased by the investigation, TMZ goes on to note, “she seemed sour over the scrapped reunion … telling us last week she has unfinished business and implying she’s ready to come back for another season and confront the women.”

Last week the 38-year-old lawyer said her fellow casemates — Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Leah McSweeney — fled a book party for Dave Quinn’s Not All Diamonds and Rosé once she walked in, theGrio previously reported.

“Luann, Leah and Ramona had a pact [that] as soon as Eboni showed up, they would leave,” an insider said to Page Six.

According to a rep for Williams, she reportedly “had a blast” at the book party, despite the cold shoulder from the other women.

Williams also reportedly met Dorinda Medley, a former cast member on the show, and danced the night away.

Reps for Singer, de Lesseps, and McSweeney had no comment.

