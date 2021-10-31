Teyana Taylor’s Halloween bash disrupted by 3 armed robbers, woman pistol-whipped

A security guard reportedly exchanged fire with one of the suspects but the bullets missed, sticking parked cars

Teyana Taylor’s Halloween bash in Los Angeles was interrupted by gunfire on Saturday.

The event was reportedly open to the public. According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at the Sunset Room, where three women were standing outside of the club when they were robbed by three armed men, TMZ reports. One woman was pistol-whipped before an armed security guard intervened and thwarted the robbery attempt.

The guard reportedly exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects but the bullets missed, striking several parked cars, per the report. The three men fled in a car. Police were called to the scene and when an ambulance arrived, the woman who was pistol-whipped declined medical treatment as she was not seriously injured.

Taylor has not yet publicly commented on the incident. On Saturday, she and her husband Iman Shumpert shared a photo on Instagram of them dressed as Wayne’s World stars, Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey.

Taylor is set to co-host a private Halloween bash on Sunday alongside Karrueche Tran, LaLa Anthony, and music executive Lenny Santiago.

Next week, the married mother of two will kick off her 12-city farewell tour. Taylor shared The Last Rose Petal tour dates in September, which begins in San Francisco on Nov. 7.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor captioned the tour dates in a post on Instagram. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….🥀”

In December 2020, Taylor took to Instagram to thank fans for her Spotify end-of-the-year stats that included an impressive 162.8 million streams, but confessed to feeling underappreciated by her label, hinting at a possible early retirement from the music industry, theGrio reported.

How you want it? Surprise! We just added queen @TEYANATAYLOR playing one of her last shows on her Farewell Tour at Day N Vegas 🌹 Don’t miss out pic.twitter.com/RvCMuI5mno — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) October 29, 2021

The R&B songstress aired her grievances with her label, GOOD Music, and the industry as a whole.

Taylor complained that she felt “super unappreciated as an artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.”

Taylor added, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Earlier this year, she announced plans to step away from music and retire as a recording artist. She dished about the decision in an interview on Cam Newton’s BET series Sip ‘N Smoke.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” Taylor explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh*t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

