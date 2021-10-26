Twitter convinced Teyana Taylor helped husband Iman Shumpert after perfect score on ‘DWTS’

The performance of former NBA guard Iman Shumpert on Monday’s night’s Dancing With The Stars episode is being hailed as one of the greatest in the show’s history. His wife, actress Teyana Taylor, is receiving some of the credit.

With a theme of “Horror Night” as the backdrop, Shumpert and his DWTS dance partner, Daniella Karagach, stunned in choreography inspired by the 2019 Jordan Peele film, Us. The partners scored a perfect 40/40 for their superb routine.

Iman Shumpert (left) and wife Teyana Taylor (right) attend the 2020 NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago in Feb. 2020. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

The pair wore the familiar red jumpsuits while dancing to a haunting rendition of “I Got 5 On It,” by The Luniz, rocking Dancing With The Stars‘ live audience and judges alike with amazing athletic stunts and impeccable charisma.

“This will go down as being one of the best dances done on the show,” a YouTube commenter said, per SB Nation. “Daniella is a crazy good choreographer and they definitely deserved that perfect score. My jaw dropped over some of those stunts/lifts they did.”

omg iman shumpert just got a 40/40 on dancing with the stars. he's incredible. pic.twitter.com/iA8uu8Wrda — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 26, 2021

Teyana when Iman tried to take breaks during rehearsal: pic.twitter.com/0J0u3tBEkZ — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) October 26, 2021

Shumpert devotees — and fans of Taylor — are convinced that he has been doing his homework, and that she’s been ably assisting her man.

One fan shared a GIF of Taylor on Twitter, writing: “Teyana when Iman tried to take breaks during rehearsal,” capturing Taylor saying, “We ain’t got time for that!”

Taylor has long been known as an incredible dancer. Her impeccable 2016 performance in the music video for Kanye West’s “Fade” won the award for Best Choreography at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

One fan summed it up, saying of the couple: “Y’all shocked by Iman’s performance on DWTS like his wife isn’t Teyana Taylor? She probably make him hit a boom kat and run through the routines before he can even get in the bed at night.”

The Shumperts have previously shown off the incredible charisma they share on their VH1 reality show, We Got Love: Teyana and Iman, which premiered in 2019. The couple invited viewers into their married life as they raise their toddler daughter, Iman Shumpert, Jr., also known as Junie. They have since had a second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert.

Other media outlets noticed Taylor’s influence on her spouse, with PopSugar opining: “Looks like Iman Shumpert has been getting some pointers from his wife Teyana Taylor on how to completely dominate the dance floor.”

