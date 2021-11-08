Will Smith ‘Best Shape of My Life’ docuseries premieres on YouTube

The YouTube original series promises to "peel back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick."

Loading the player...

Will Smith fans are in for a treat, as the first two episodes of the actor’s YouTube Originals docuseries, Best Shape of My Life, have officially dropped. The remaining episodes will air throughout this week.

Earlier this year, YouTube Originals dropped the official trailer for Best Shape of My Life, a five-day docuseries that promises to “peel back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick as he is pushed to his limits physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Actor Will Smith attends the Global Press Conference in support of GEMINI MAN at the YouTube Space LA on October 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The series follows the actor as he attempts to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, and highlights his journey writing his upcoming memoir, Will, which hit shelves Tuesday.

“What starts as a docu-follow about Will’s desire to go from the ‘worst shape’ of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will’s psyche,” reads the show’s description. “With Best Shape of My Life, Will finds himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success – and ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him.”

Best Shape is not Smith’s first project with YouTube Originals. In 2018, he collaborated with the streamer on Will Smith: The Jump. The video chronicled Smith’s decision to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon in honor of his 50th birthday.

The jump was done for charity and gained an impressive amount of views when it premiered. At the time, the clip had gained nearly 18 million views in the first 48 hours.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – SEPTEMBER 25: Will Smith attends the Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films “Gemini Man” Budapest red carpet at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on September 25, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The premiere of Best Shape of My Life marks an exciting professional and personal week for the multi-talented performer. In addition to the series and his memoir, his film King Richard, debuts this week, and is already getting glowing reviews from critics.

Check out the official trailer for Best Shape of My Life below:

Watch Best Shape of My Life on YouTube now.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!