Black Twitter reacts to Damson Idris posting video of Saweetie playing piano for him

The "Tap In" rapper, who had her own meal debut at McDonald's earlier this year, is seen cautiously playing "Für Elise" as Idris films.

Loading the player...

A video of rapper Saweetie playing piano for Snowfall star Damson Idris is going viral as Black Twitter plays matchmaker for the two young stars.

The “Tap In” rapper, who had her own meal debut at McDonald’s earlier this year, is seen in the video cautiously playing “Für Elise” as Idris films. The short clip has fans going crazy in their range of reactions.

A musical message to actor Damson Idris (left) from rapper Saweetie (right) has got social media circles abuzz. (Photos: David Livingston and Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

“not saweetie over at damson idris house ‘teaching’ him how to ‘play the piano’….she got 5 minutes to leave before I start crying and throwing up….matter fact she should’ve never entered the home! I’m sliding down the wall as we speak,” one user tweeted.

Idris, 30 — best known as the star of the FX series, Snowfall, where he plays drug kingpin Franklin Saint — is a certified heartthrob who took his native British accent and flipped it to sound like he is “straight outta Compton,” with the help of veteran West Coast rapper WC, leader of WC and the Maad Circle.

Saweetie playing the piano for Damson Idris. pic.twitter.com/tA2bKUiJko — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 8, 2021

Idris has also made acting appearances in Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone and the 2021 Netflix movie Outside the Wire, where he starred alongside Anthony Mackie.

In the brief video of Saweetie, which has gone viral on Twitter, the emcee is shown playing piano, and Idris captioned it, “My teacher.” At the end of the clip, he is heard saying he wishes he could play.

Saweetie, 28, had been previously linked with Quavo of The Migos; the two rappers ended their relationship with a domestic violence investigation as a video of them fighting in an elevator went viral. Neither was arrested.

Fans made mention of Saweetie’s ex in several Twitter posts, with one writing, “Jealousy aside… if Saweetie bagged Damson frfr that is an upgrade.”

“lol it would be interesting to see Saweetie go from Quavo to Damson, that range is crazy,” another fan noted.

Saweetie, née Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, previously wrote on Twitter at the end of her last relationship: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars, and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

The Bay Area rapper went viral Saturday afternoon after tweeting, “I want some babies.” The seemingly simple tweet caught the eye of father of seven Nick Cannon, who responded with emojis that implied that he could help her.

The tweet lit up social media, with fans warning Saweetie to stay away from Cannon. Even comedian Loni Love chimed in about the tweet on The Real, calling Cannon, “Fertile Myrtle.”

Cannon, the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer, recently clarified his post on The Nick Cannon Show, where he said, “I think I’m very misunderstood! Saweetie tweeted ‘I want some babies,’ and I just replied with some emojis as an expert in babies! If anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says, what y’all think that say right there?”

Cannon added, “No! That’s not what I was trying to say; you gotta take time to break it down! This is what it actually says: Take time for making such a big decision. That’s what I was only trying to say!”

“Shout out to Saweetie. It was all in fun, no disrespect!” Cannon said. “If she ready to have kids, get to it, queen; we rocking with you! Tap in, you know what your type is!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!