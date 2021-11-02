Halle Berry’s ‘BRUISED’ soundtrack includes Cardi B and Saweetie

Cardi B, City Girls, and more are among the artist included in the soundtrack for Halle Berry's directorial debut.

BRUISED, the forthcoming film starring Halle Berry, is getting a soundtrack and Warner Records is dropping the compilation on Nov. 19, as reported by Variety.

The film, in which the Academy Award-winning actress portrays a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, premieres on Netflix Nov. 24, after a limited week-long theatrical run. BRUISED also marks Berry’s directorial debut.

Halle Berry attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Monster’s Ball actress was very hands-on for the accompanying soundtrack as well, as its executive producer, along with rap superstar Cardi B. Together, the two curated a tracklist of previously unreleased material for the album.

Six original tracks are included from artists that Berry and Cardi handpicked: “Bet” by Cardi herself, “Attitude” by Saweetie, “Automatic Woman” by H.E.R., “Blast Off” by Flo Milli, “Tha F–k” by Latto and “Scared” by City Girls.

“Scared”, track by the Miami duo, Yung Miami and JT, and first single from the soundtrack, is scheduled to drop on Friday. Along with the first single, “Automatic Woman” will loom large in crucial moments of the movie.

H.E.R. is no stranger to having her vocals recognized on a film soundtrack. The young songstress is also coming off winning a 2021 Academy Award for her song “Fight For You” in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, as reported by theGrio.

Berry touched on her excitement for the album, but specifically another song she really loved the 24-year-old’s vocals on. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry said. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

H.E.R. attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for the previously unreleased songs, Berry and Cardi include a collection of songs from female rappers such as Rapsody’s “She Bad,” Young M.A.’s “No Mercy,” Erica Banks‘ “On They Neck,” Big Bottle Wyanna’s “Aye” and Dream Doll’s “Chacin”.

Handling the film score for BRUISED is composer Aska Matsumiya.

Berry will also screen BRUISED at the 25th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), which begins on Wednesday and runs through to Nov. 28, as previously reported by theGrio. Berry is serving as the ambassador for the ABFF as well and is partaking in several functions, including a personal one-on-one conversation for the festival’s interview series.

The ABFF is fully virtual for the second year in a row.

“For 25 years this festival has consistently supported emerging Black filmmakers,” Berry said. “I was honored to be recognized by ABFF early in my career and could not be prouder to return to the festival as its ambassador to help ABFF’s ongoing efforts to provide opportunities for emerging Black creators. I’m also thrilled to present my directorial debut BRUISED to the ABFF audience.”

