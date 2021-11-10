Travis Scott went to Astroworld after-party at Dave & Buster’s following tragedy

TMZ says Scott left the Astroworld Festival Friday night for an after-party, still unaware of the fatalities at his concert.

Travis Scott has been under deep scrutiny since the Astroworld Festival he created and produced in his Houston, Texas, hometown turned deadly and hundreds were injured on Friday.

A new report from TMZ notes that the “Sicko Mode” rapper left the festival and went to Dave & Buster’s for an after-party once he believed the event had concluded. The report asserts Scott was still unaware that there had been fatalities at his concert.

Rap star Travis Scott looks on before the recent Game Six of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party,” a source told the gossip site. “As far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one, including the police, had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

The after-party was reportedly hosted by Drake, who had just performed the hit single, “Sicko Mode,” with Scott at the Astroworld Fest.

Eight people died Friday on the night of the fest, which was held in Houston at NRG Park, and over 300 were injured. TMZ claims NRG Park had a $26 million insurance policy on the event.

now it came out that Travis Scott and Drake went to Dave & Busters after Astrofest??? gross. — bren 🦋 (@brenna_werst) November 10, 2021

finding out that travis and drake went to dave & busters for the astroworld afterparty is so infuriating to me pic.twitter.com/Vd1ZqdCuN2 — lena (@marxistlenanist) November 10, 2021

TMZ is reporting Scott may have been informed about the fest’s tragic, deadly events while he was at the after-party and that he quickly left the venue. The outlet contends Drake was also unaware of the severity of what had occurred earlier in the evening.

As previously reported, Scott is facing lawsuits galore filed in the days following the mass casualties at his festival, where eight people died. As of early Wednesday, the count had risen to over 30, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

One law firm, Roberts Markland LLP, filed seven suits at once on Tuesday morning. Attorney Sean Roberts is suing for an unspecified amount in damages for each of his clients, all of whom he claims have been “seriously and permanently injured.” His documents assert that the conditions at Astroworld “caused several stampedes and a crowd compression.”

As reported earlier this week, a 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life, currently in a medically induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital after being crushed by the crowd at the festival.

Ezra Blount has reportedly suffered “cardiac arrest which damaged his heart,” Bernon Blount said of his grandson’s condition. “He has damage to the liver, his lungs … and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain.”

The Blount family has retained the services of attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez to represent them in any future legal matters.

Drake issued a statement about the tragedy in an early-morning Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he said. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Astroworld was founded in 2018. During the 2019 festival, three fans were injured in a similar crowd-surging occurence. The show was put on hold for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Friday marked the return of what was to be an annual event in Scott’s native city.

