Tamar Braxton says man she knows broke into home, stole safe

Braxton shared news of the crime in a lengthy Instagram post early Wednesday, where she called the thief, who she knows, a "broken, bum a** man."

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton claims that an individual she knows broke into her home and stole her safe.

Braxton shared news of the crime in a lengthy early morning post Wednesday on Instagram, where she wrote, “A few hours ago, this broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only.”

Tamar Braxton hangs out at the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show in September in Los Angeles. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She added that the suspect did not take “a Birkin, not a computer, not one of [her son] Logan’s game systems, but he only went through my drawers, broke mirrors, turned my bed upside down, and took my safe.”

Braxton addressed part of her post directly to the thief, writing, “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me.”

“What your broken broke a** didn’t realize that God gave me that home and EVERY single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things,” she continued. “God personally put the pieces of my life back together again. So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!!.”

Braxton concluded her statement saying that she is a “king’s kid,” referring to her relationship with God. She added: “I’m very special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally.”

She ended her post with “Father, have your way—Amen.”

The Instagram note garnered more than 4,000 comments wishing Braxton well.

In an interview with People magazine earlier this year, Braxton addressed a July 2020 incident, in which the sometimes-depressed star reportedly attempted to die by suicide.

“That time of my life was so dark and so heavy,” she admitted. “I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn’t even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life.”

After that period, Braxton launched a podcast called Under Construction with Tamar.

The former star of Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince told People that while she is exploring her career options, “I still love television, but I’m definitely not ever doing another docuseries about my life.”

“I’m dedicated to being the best mom, the best person I can be,” Braxton contended. “I am moving forward.”

