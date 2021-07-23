Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina to star in ‘Surreal Life’ reboot

The news about the return of the early aughts series was reported on Thursday along with the list of celebrities that will be starring in it.

Loading the player...

The Surreal Life reality TV series is one of the several once-popular shows VH1 has decided to reboot.

The news about the return of the early aughts series was reported on Thursday along with the list of celebrities that will be starring in it, per Deadline.

Tamar Braxton will be making her debut on the series after going on a hiatus from reality TV following her tragic suicide attempt last year.

Living under one roof along with Braxton will be former NBA player Dennis Rodman, Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz, adult film actress and Trump adversary Stormy Daniels, No Love R&B singer August Alsina, professional wrestler C.J. Perry and makeup artist Manny Mua.

(Credit: Getty Images)

During their time together, these celebrities will participate in challenging activities and spend time getting to know each other, while addressing whatever drama may unfold in the house.

In a statement, Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said, “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television. We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

51 Minds Entertainment is the production company that will produce the series. Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, and Nicole Elliott, who are all from 51 Minds Entertainment, will pair up with MTV Entertainment Group’s Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes, and Dan Caster as executive producers of the reboot.

This will be the seventh season of The Surreal Life as the other six seasons took place from 2003-2006.

Other notable celebrities that have been on previous seasons are Flavor Flav, MC Hammer, the late Rick James, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and more. This year’s cast should be familiar to reality TV fans as several have already appeared on multiple shows.

For instance, although Braxton has been on reality tv shows since 2011, she vowed not to do any more that showed her personal life after having several issues while on Braxton Family Values. As theGrio previously reported, Braxton claimed that she did not like how she was being portrayed on WE tv.

While in recovery from her suicide attempt, she said she felt “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

She’s done at least three reality television shows for the WE tv network, done other competitive reality TV shows, and was once a host of the daytime chatfest The Real.

Dennis Rodman attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb.1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

As for former NBA player Rodman, he too is no stranger to reality television. The two-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion has been on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew where he addressed his battle with drug and alcohol addiction, and he’s appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

But this will be the first reality show fans will get to see Alsina, Muniz, Perry, and Mua living in one household with other celebrities.

It’s not clear what the show’s exact air date will be. The other shows VH1 has announced that they are rebooting are Cribs, The Real World, Ink Master, Dating Naked, and Behind the Music.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!