Candiace Dillard Bassett talks ‘RHOP,’ her album ‘Deep Space’ and more

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star recently received shout outs from Anita Baker and Toni Braxton for her new record

They don’t play in the P, honey! Candiace Dillard Bassett, of The Real Housewives of Potomac, took some time to chat with theGrio all about her new album Deep Space, filming her musical journey for the hit reality series, and more.

While the sixth season of RHOP has come to a close, the epic four-part reunion is still underway, and the first two episodes have, in many ways, been all about Bassett (and she knows this). When sitting down with us she quipped, “We’re in the thick of the reunion right now in the show…it feels like it’s the Candaice show, there’s nothing else to talk about!”

Throughout her tenure on the series, Bassett has never been one to shy away or back down from a disagreement, consistently baring it all. Still, for all of the drama that comes with being a housewife, the platform has provided a lot for Bassett, including a unique opportunity to document her life’s journey, specifically her road to her debut album.

Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“You know, I forget that my life is documented on [Potomac] housewives, that in and of itself is a huge blessing,” she gushed. “Take it or leave it, the show is what it is but it is so unique and so special that I do get to watch my life playback in crazy pictures. Especially my wedding and my music journey have been just really beautiful to watch play out.”

And fans truly have watched her journey. From her wedding, her first song “I See You” and its eventual remix, to this season chronicling her first music video shoot, Bassett told us it’s all “surreal.”

Her long road and hard work are seemingly paying off, as Bassett has received major shoutouts from Anita Baker and Toni Braxton congratulating her on her music. Bassett in many ways still can’t believe her music was acknowledged by Baker, let alone accept that the Grammy winner knows who she is. “What world do we live in….that’s insane to me,” she said.

“Artists like Anita Baker and Toni Braxton are artists who liberated me to feel like I could be an artist,” Bassett continued. “I grew up in a time where I feel like sopranos were reigning supreme…it was people like Brandy, and Toni Braxton…the OGs like the Anita Bakers of the world, who made me feel comfortable with my lower register.”

Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Chris Bassett — (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

Bassett is enjoying the success of Deep Space, which is currently one of the top 25 R&B albums in the country. What’s next for the singer? A recently announced Christmas single, “Heartbreak on Christmas,” is set to debut next week. Bassett, a self-proclaimed “huge Christmas person,” shared with us, “for me to get to celebrate Christmas with my own music is unreal…it’s a dream!”

Deep Space is available to stream now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion will air the next two Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

