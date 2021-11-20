Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

Smith was the lead blocker during his nine-year NFL career

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57.

The Raiders announced Smith’s death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for “smiling every day while always working for a cure for” amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

10 Sep 1989: Running back Steve Smith of the Los Angeles Raiders runs with the ball during a game against the San Diego Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won the game 40-14.

Smith was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in 1987 after starring in college at Penn State where he helped the Nittany Lions win their last national championship in the 1986 season.

Smith was the lead blocker during his nine-year NFL career for stars like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson. He also ran for 1,627 yards and nine TDs in seven seasons for the Raiders and two in Seattle.

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who valiantly battled Lou Gehrig’s Disease for two decades.



» https://t.co/ChD7Dz785y pic.twitter.com/aNx1xihB0v — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 21, 2021

Smith was diagnosed with ALS about two decades ago and was unable to walk or talk in recent years.

The team says its thoughts are with his widow, Chie, their children, Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.

