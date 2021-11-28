Law Roach’s nephew Lamar, 3, dies after 17-story fall from Chicago building

The young child was found unresponsive outside of a Chicago building on Tuesday night

Loading the player...

Lamar Roach Jr., the 3-year-old nephew of fashion stylist Law Roach, has died after reportedly falling out of a 17th floor window in Chicago on Tuesday night.

PEOPLE confirmed Sunday morning that Lamar was “found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building” at around 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The young child was later pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital, PEOPLE reported. He was identified on Wednesday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which conducted his autopsy on Thursday.

An investigation into Lamar’s death is underway with no potential suspects currently in custody.

Law, 43, confirmed the death of his nephew in a series of posts on his Instagram Story.

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” the Legendary judge wrote. “No one should have to bury a 3 yr old [sic] baby.”

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Law Roach poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Per PEOPLE, Law reposted a Chicago Tribune article reporting the tragedy, adding the note: “I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name … my God!”

“I love you all especially my Tribe,” he later added, according to PEOPLE.

Before Law joined HBO’s drag competition Legendary in 2020 to judge contestants alongside a celebrity panel including Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion, the Chicago native guest-judged season 23 of America’s Next Top Model.

The celebrity stylist and self-described “image architect” is perhaps best known for his decade-plus of crafting custom looks for actress Zendaya, who Law has known since the Euphoria star was 14-years-old, according to WWD.

Law recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Zendaya over the years, referring to her style as “fearless.”

“We have such a relationship that there’s no fear when it comes to fashion. There’s nothing she won’t try. She’s fearless,” he told the outlet about the Dune star and recent recipient of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Law’s signature designs have additionally been donned by other star clients including Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, City Girls, Lewis Hamilton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more, per Vogue.

“There are a lot of Black and Brown boys who never see themselves represented in fashion and don’t know that you can create a real business for yourself,” Law told Vogue about his unique role as a stylist in the public eye.

“My whole thing is showing people what is possible, that a Black man can make it to a certain level without being a rapper or basketball player,” he added.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!