Ari Lennox says she’s ‘safe’ after being arrested at Amsterdam airport

The incident occurred on Monday, on the heels of Lennox's performance with Summer Walker for BET's 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Loading the player...

Fans were concerned earlier this week when singer Ari Lennox tweeted that she was being arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The incident occurred on Monday, on the heels of Lennox’s performance with Summer Walker for BET’s airing of the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Ari Lennox performs onstage at the recent “2021 Soul Train Awards” in New York City. The singer says she’s safe after being arrested in Amsterdam at the airport. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

As previously reported, Lennox wrote several times about the incident on Twitter. Her first tweet read, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

In a second message, Lennox wrote, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

“Wow,” Lennox tweeted, then “They’re arresting me.” In another tweet, she shared, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

On Thursday, Lennox finally told followers on Twitter, “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love.”

Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 2, 2021

Lennox, 30, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, is best known for her 2019 single “Shea Butter Baby,” which has been streamed almost 114 million times on Spotify.

The Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, said the singer was detained because of aggressive behavior toward an airline official and for being drunk in public.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said, per U.S. News and World Report. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Twitter quickly reacted to the use of the idea that Lennox was “full of emotions.” Activist DeRay McKesson retweeted a story about her arrest with only that phrase as the caption.

One fan wrote, “So, to get this straight: it is illegal in the Netherlands to be “full of emotions”. Is that correct?”

Another noted, “full of emotions” and “wouldn’t calm down.” Man!! Smells like code in here? Anybody else smell that?”

After Lennox shared her update, her supporters shared their relief.

One tweeted, “My bag was packed and I was coming if you didn’t tweet by tomorrow. I love you so much and need you to stay safe. This tweet made my day!! I hate how they do us all over.”

Lennox’s most recent single, “Pressure,” is the lead from her highly anticipated sophomore album, which is yet untitled and has no set release date.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!