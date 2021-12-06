John Legend announces 2022 Las Vegas residency

The 12-time Grammy winner's residency, "Love in Las Vegas," will kick off April at Planet Hollywood.

John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency this spring.

The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood will host “Love In Las Vegas,” which is promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment. Fans will be treated to a “beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits” and fan favorites culled from his 17-year career like “Ordinary People,” “Heaven,” “Green Light,” “All of Me” and “Glory,” for which he won his Academy Award, according to a press release.

A full band will back Legend for the residency, which looks to be a spiritual extension of his most recent Bigger Love tour, named after Legend’s 2020 album. The Bigger Love Tour wrapped this past October after being briefly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening night for “Love In Las Vegas” kicks off April 22 and will run for 24 shows, closing on Oct. 29. Here is the schedule of all the performances:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

See you in Vegas 🃏 https://t.co/sMYoU5Xmom to sign up for pre-sale pic.twitter.com/Dla9zjOOE0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 6, 2021

General tickets will be open to the public for purchase beginning on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardmembers will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Pre-sale tickets for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also be available on Friday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. EST).

In the meantime, Legend is currently participating in season 21 of NBC’s The Voice. The season finale will air on Dec. 14. It’s his sixth consecutive season as a judge/coach on the hit vocal competition show.

The announcement of Legend’s residency comes after news that pop singer/songwriter Adele announced that she will be doing her first Las Vegas residency. The 15-time Grammy winner will be performing at the Caesars Palace’s theater venue, The Colosseum of Las Vegas, performing twice each weekend from Jan. 21 to April 16.

Last month, Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill told theGrio that their group, New Edition, will do Las Vegas residency in 2022 as well. While a venue and dates have yet to be formally announced, the legendary R&B outfit signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in July. The residency might contain all six members of the group, including Brown, Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, and Mike Bivins.

