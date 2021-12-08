Tiger Woods to make pro golfing return with son Charlie at PNC Championship

"I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods tweeted on Wednesday.

Tiger Woods is returning to play pro golf next week for the first time since a devastating auto crash nearly ended his career.

The 45-year-old golfing legend announced plans on Wednesday to play in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The two-day, father-son tournament begins on Dec. 18 a the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Woods and his son played together in the same tournament a year ago, per CBS Sports. That was about three months before he severely injured his leg in a Feb. 23 SUV wreck in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie on the 18th hole at the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 20, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted early Wednesday afternoon. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Woods recently revealed doctors considered amputating his right leg following his February crash. His 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV reportedly was traveling about 75 mph before colliding with a tree and rolling over, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision resulted in leg bones breaking through Woods’ skin. It took several surgeries to repair the multiple breaks and “comminuted open fractures,” in Woods’ right tibia and fibula, according to USA Today.

Woods has spent most of the year rehabbing his injury and was rarely seen golfing in public until late November.

The five-time Masters tournament winner tweeted a video hitting a ball on the green on Nov. 21. He told Golf Digest a week later that he would never play pro-golf on a full-time basis again due to his injury.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods said. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

The PGA Tour celebrated Tiger’s return to pro golf by tweeting a photo of him and his son Wednesday afternoon.

Team Woods is officially back at the PNC Championship!



“Team Woods is officially back at the PNC Championship!” the tournament organizer tweeted.

