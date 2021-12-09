‘The Upshaws’ co-creator Regina Hicks lands Netflix deal to develop comedy series with Obamas’ Higher Ground

The series is set to follow four Black middle-aged women "navigating the world of influence"

The Upshaws co-creator is officially signing on to make more content with Netflix. According to recent reports, Regina Hicks landed a deal with the massive streamer to develop comedy projects with the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground.

The Upshaws has proved to be a successful sitcom on the streamer, theGrio previously reported. Starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes, the show follows a blended working-class Black family. The series was just renewed for a second season in June, and now months later Hicks has officially signed a deal with Netflix to create, write and produce new projects for the company.

Per Variety, Hicks’ first project under the deal is already set up. The still-untitled comedy series will see Hicks write, showrun, and executive produce with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama‘s production company Higher Ground. Tonia Davis and Ada Chiaghana of Higher Ground are said to oversee the series.

The series will take place in Houston, TX, and follow the lives of four middle-aged Black women. It is said to explore, “how they navigate a world of affluence while also balancing the everyday scenarios of women of a certain age,” per a synopsis obtained by Variety.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, shared in a statement regarding Hicks’ new deal, “Regina’s shows always feel authentic and relatable. She’s an amazing writer and producer who’s given audiences laugh-out-loud moments mixed with a lot of heart and humanity for years. I can’t wait for her to expand on her work at Netflix, and I’m especially looking forward to this first project with Higher Ground.”

Hicks also shared a statement regarding the series and deal with Netflix. She gushed, “I am thrilled to continue my creative journey with Tracey, Andy and the wonderful team at Netflix and to find a home here at the place with so many of my favorite shows.”

Hicks added, “And I absolutely love that I now get to work with the folks at Higher Ground. Putting the voices of Black women on the screen is so important to me and I can’t think of a better team to do it with.”

Hicks also took to Instagram to share excitement regarding the deal. Hicks wrote to her followers, “Feeling so incredibly excited and grateful today! This is an absolute dream for me. Love the folks at @netflix and can’t wait to do more. First #The Upshaws and now working with #HigherGround. Could not be happier!! #letsgo.”

