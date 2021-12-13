Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche confirms husband’s death from aneurysm

"I hope his life is a reminder that we are all capable of making the world better right where we are," Aliche wrote in a tribute post.

Tiffany Aliche, also known as The Budgetnista, shared the sad news on social media that her husband passed away suddenly after suffering an aneurysm.

Aliche posted a tribute to her late husband Jerrell Smith on Instagram, along with an emotional message that accompanied a video montage highlighting his life, various milestones, and family and friends.

“I never thought I would ever have to share this, but my husband passed away suddenly a few weeks ago. He had an aneurysm,” she captioned the video montage.

“Jerrell believed that kindness was an action word and set out each day to live and love from that space. He was quick to apologize and quick to forgive. And if you ever met my husband, then you know his was a life well lived; a life well loved,” she continued.

“This tribute created in his loving memory only partially encapsulates the amazing man he was. I hope his life is a reminder that we are all capable of making the world better right where we are. I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, Superman,” Aliche concluded.

Smith is survived by his wife and daughter Alyssa.

Aliche’s post received an outpouring of support from her loyal followers and celebrity friends. Author, speaker and digital strategist Luvvie Ajayi Jones commented under the post, “Love you. Love him. His life was a testament of GOODNESS, and yours is too. His love for you was without doubt. In these moments, I pray for supernatural fortitude for you. I pray for you to always have soft place to land. The world was so much better because he was here.”

Actress/comedian Yvonne Orji added, “My heart is crushed for you my love. I hate that this is your reality. There are simply no words. Holding you tight tiff. Love you mama.”

Aliche is a former preschool teacher turned renowned personal finance educator. She previously opened up about turning her stepdaughter Alyssa into a mini-“boss” entrepreneur following a conversation with her husband.

“Every time we would go out shopping, My husband would buy my step-daughter a toy or something. And at first, I was like, “Did she get good grades today? Is it her birthday?” And I noticed that she just came to expect that, “If we’re going someplace random, I’m going to get something,” Aliche said. “And I told him that this is not the best way to raise a financially-savvy grownup. I told him instead, ‘Let’s put her on a budget so we can give her the words.'”

Her efforts paid off as Aliche revealed in an interview with Bobbi Rebell that the teenager has “grown into this super savvy, major budgetnista.”

“And I’m proud of her because it all started when she was seven and I taught her what a budget was,” she added.

