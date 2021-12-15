Boosie Badazz being sued for $525K over on-stage brawl in Atlanta

The brawl happened during the Legendz of the Streetz tour in October.

Loading the player...

A fight broke out on stage during a Boosie Badazz performance in Atlanta in October. Now, the rapper faces a lawsuit after promoters accuse him of orchestrating the altercation, as reported by The Jasmine Brand.

Boosie was on the Legendz of the Streetz tour along with fellow hip-hop acts Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, and DJ Drama. The incident took place. The tour was scheduled to hit 11 cities, including Greensboro, Baltimore, New Orleans, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, and Memphis.

Boosie Badazz (above) is claiming his homophobic rants primarily aimed at fellow rhymer Lil Nas X are “making a difference.” (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Not long into Boosie’s set at the State Farm Arena on the second night of the tour, a physical altercation broke out, resulting in the cancelation of the remainder of the show. Ross, who was the headliner for the event, was never able to take the stage to perform.

Boosie, born Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., is being sued for $525,000 by MN2S Corp., the booking company for the concert, and the concert’s promoter, We Are Live Entertainment, both of whom accuse him of provoking the fight. They are suing him to re-coup their losses caused by the fight and event stoppage.

According to the suit, MN2S Corp and We Are Live Entertainment state that Boosie was upset after being denied a pay increase for the show. Allegedly, Boosie who was given a $50,000 deposit and was set to receive a total of $150,000 for five appearances alongside other rappers, threatened to mess up the show after he asked We Are Live president Leonard Rowe for more money for which he was denied.

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The suit stated that during the incident, Boosie purposely damaged expensive equipment after slipping past security and fought with event staff. He was arrested and hit with two charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing.

Boosie has a different side of the story, according to Fox News 5. The rapper took to his Instagram page and indicated that he and his friends were attacked by a person with a gun. He blamed the arena staff for allowing the incident to take place.

“State Farm not supposed to allow anyone with guns in the arena,” Boosie said during his recent live chat. “You messed up. You really messed up.” He stated that he has hired a lawyer and plans to sue State Farm Arena for $20 million. He also stated that the arena has banned him as well.

Boosie also reiterated that he’d been “attacked” in a Twitter post.

WE WAS ATTACKED I WAS PERFORMING pic.twitter.com/GmsvNzAZQg — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2021

The State Farm Arena brawl preceded another physical altercation on stage during a rap performance that occurred two months later. During an episode of Verzuz in Los Angeles earlier this month, a fight between members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia broke out on stage in front of a live, in-person, and internet audience.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!