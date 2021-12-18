Georgia Power, Microsoft invest $200,000 in Clark Atlanta lab

Clark Atlanta University will receive $200,000 in funding to support their renewable energy and entrepreneurship lab

Georgia Power and Microsoft have teamed up to invest more than $200,000 in Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) undergraduate renewable energy and entrepreneurship lab.

The Makerspace and Advanced Manufacturing Lab at the Georiga-based HBCU was developed to provide opportunities for entrepreneurial undergraduate students to expand their knowledge and skill sets in the renewable energy space.

Students will also help build solar-powered generators to be used as a backup energy source for the school, and for the surrounding predominantly-Black areas in Atlanta.

“Through this partnership with Microsoft, Georgia Power is proud to support opportunities for students and our state’s future workforce that will enhance their knowledge, skills and interest in the renewable energy space,” said Georgia Power’s senior vice president of region external affairs & community engagement, Bentina Terry.

With the additional funding, students will also help support 5G technology infrastructure. “As a committed partner and champion of Historically Black Colleges & Universities across Georgia, we are excited to partner with CAU’s students on this entrepreneurial venture that closely aligns with our sustainability and philanthropic goals,” Terry continued.

The private research institution has rolled out several partnerships over the past year for its nearly 4,000 students.

In October 2021, the school announced it had collaborated with Dell and Home Depot to provide students with a new Innovation Lounge to support hybrid learning.

In the lounge, students can complete projects, collaborate, access job opportunities, or participate in technology classes to develop skills in areas including sales engineering, cybersecurity and data science.

Earlier this year, CAU launched the Propel Center with Ed Farm, a non-profit dedicated to advancing education through technology. The center was launched along with Apple and Southern Company.

The center serves as a global campus for all HBCUs, providing technology curriculum, cultural thought leaders, entrepreneurship skills development, and accelerator programs with a focus on social justice and equity.

“Clark Atlanta University is thankful to both Microsoft and Georgia Power for this amazing partnership in support of our scholars,” said university president, George T. French Jr.

Both Georgia Power and Microsoft have committed to giving funding to community and minority-based projects to support the economic and social empowerment of marginalized groups.

“Initiatives like this provide invaluable experiences and opportunities for our students ultimately preparing them to be successful in the workforce, and that is our mission and goal here at Clark Atlanta University,” French Jr. continued.

