Jay-Z calls Beyoncé 'an evolution' of Michael Jackson: Twitter reacts

The rap mogul says his wife's career has made her one of the all-time greats

In a Twitter Spaces conversation with friend and collaborator Alicia Keys, Jay-Z took questions from host Rob Markman on several subjects.

The recently inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer answered who he thinks could be a contender against him in the musical matchup series, Verzuz, and his answer was simple: no one.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Hov said. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

The rapper also had another controversial take when prompted by Markman to address comparisons that he’s made over the years of his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to the late, great, pop icon Michael Jackson.

Jay got on Alicia Keys' @TwitterSpaces and upset at least 6 different fan-bases pic.twitter.com/qTKljwUgbU — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 22, 2021

“Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella, she’s an evolution of him because she watched him at nine. And [the kids are] the same,” Jay-Z said of his wife.

He added, “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

In 2011, Jay-Z called Beyoncé “the second coming” of Jackson. In an interview with Power 99FM, he said, per BET, “I know that’s blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator,” he said, “but I think she’s like the second coming.”

Jay went on to explain his statement, speaking specifically of Beyoncé’s work ethic.

“You know, the hard work and dedication that she puts into her shows. It just makes you want to work harder at your own craft. She’s like a machine.”

Twitter fans quickly seized on the latest comparisons, noting that Beyoncé and Jackson existed in very different eras.

“Jay Z is comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson when it comes to Coachella, but Michael left before various ave of digital streaming were created,” one fan wrote. “He was pulling Coachella’s reaction at any given concert without social media and entertainment platforms.”

Jay Z is comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson when it comes to Coachella, but Michael left before various ave of digital streaming were created. He was pulling Coachella's reaction at any given concert without social media and entertainment platforms. — Pamela Isley (@MoodiesPoint) December 22, 2021

“I love hearing Jay Z going so hard for his wife! Nothing can compare with what Beyoncé did at Coachella. She is one of the greatest entertainers of ALL TIME,” a supportive Bey fan chimed in.

I love hearing Jay Z going so hard for his wife! Nothing can compare with what Beyoncé did at Coachella. She is one of the greatest entertainers of ALL TIME. — Cat Johnson (@catrisej) December 22, 2021

As MJ fans and Bey fans continue to clash on social media, it’s hard to say if there was a definitive consensus reached.

One MJ fan wrote, “Michael didn’t need to do a Coachella the premier [sic] of his music videos alone were world wide events that stopped entire families in their tracks to witness!! People of this generation still have no clue how big MJ was and will always be. No one not even Bey will do that! Period!!”

Michael didn't need to do a Coachella the premier of his music videos alone were world wide events that stopped entire families in their tracks to witness!! People of this generation still have no clue how big MJ was and will always be. No one not even Bey will do that! Period!! — Jessicaᴹ♚ᴶ (@metalmaidenco) December 22, 2021

But there is one thing both fanbases can agree on – both artists have made a tremendous impact on the culture.

