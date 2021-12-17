Beyoncé joins TikTok, gains 312,000 followers in less than a day

Queen Bey hasn't even posted a bio on TikTok yet, let alone a video

Less than 24 hours have passed since Beyoncé officially created a verified TikTok account and she’s already gained more than 312,000 followers.

Sony Music U confirmed Queen Bey’s TikTok arrival via Twitter just after midnight on Friday, declaring her the short video-centered social media platform’s rightful ruler.

New queen of TikTok has arrived 🐝👀@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Lfhbcso6IP — Sony Music U (@SonyMusicU) December 17, 2021

“New queen of TikTok has arrived,” the record label tweeted.

The 40-year-old, 28-time Grammy Award winner hasn’t even posted a bio on her account yet, let alone a video. But that hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to her account.

TikTok helped make “Old Town Road” a mega-hit and turned Lil Nas X into a household name. Beyoncé’s TikTok following is nowhere close to matching her 224 million followers on Instagram, but she appears well on her way to eclipsing the 15.5 million followers she has on Twitter.

Beyoncé is among the surge of celebrities who have joined TikTok recently.

Taye Diggs threw his hat into the TikTok ring a week ago. So far, the actor has gained more than 567,000 followers and received millions of views on the eight videos he’s uploaded.

“Hey y’all! I don’t know what the h— I’m doing!” Diggs confessed in one of his videos.

Newly single Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West made their TikTok debut on Nov. 25. The mommy-daughter duo account has gained 3.7 million followers in less than a month.

In one of the videos, North went live to give a tour of her home with a group of her friends. Later in the short video, she entered her mother’s bedroom and an alarmed Kim said “you’re not allowed” when North revealed to her that she was live. Kim then asked someone else in the room, “Is she really live?” just as the video cut off.

The notoriously private Mrs. Knowles-Carter isn’t the only one in her household to launch a social media account this fall. Her husband Jay-Z joined Instagram for one day in November. Hov’s IG gained more than 1.6 million followers before he deleted it.

Beyoncé’s TikTok profile picture shows her wearing the same black and white checkered Adidas x Ivy Park ensemble she showed off on Instagram on Thursday.

The Halls of Ivy edition of Beyoncé’s popular Adidas athleisure line hit the internet a week ago after she and her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy starred in a new ad promoting the limited release.

