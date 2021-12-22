Sheree Zampino joins ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 12 cast

Zampino, Will Smith's first wife, and Neuro Brands chair and CEO Diana Jenkins are set to make their RHOBH season 12 debut

Will Smith‘s first wife Sheree Zampino is set to join the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She and Neuro Brands chair and CEO Diana Jenkins, ex-wife of former Barclays Capital’s Private Equity Group CEO Roger Jenkins, are scheduled to make their RHOBH debut when the show’s 12th season premieres, according to E! News.

Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. (Credit: Shereezampino on Instagram)

The newcomers will join returning cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff on the show’s new season, according to E! News.

The premiere date for season 12 of the Bravo show was not revealed.

Zampino is an artist and entrepreneur whose three-year marriage to Smith ended in divorce in 1995, but not before she and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star welcomed their son, Trey Smith, now 29. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith married in December of 1997 and are parents to Jaden Smith, now 23, and Willow Smith, now 21.

Zampino still has a close relationship with both Will and Jada, according to E! News. In September, she wished her former spouse a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Wishing you a HAPPY, fulfilling, LOVING, and FULL Birthday Baby Daddy!” Zampino wrote. “I love you and am so grateful for you! Enjoy your special day!”

Zampino is also the CEO of Sheree Elizabeth, Inc., parent company of several brands including Sheree Elizabeth Boutique, a fashion, jewelry & accessories line, and WHOOP ASH, Zampino’s recently-relaunched skincare business.

The 54-year-old businesswoman joined Beauvais and comedian Loni Love on an episode of The Real earlier this month.

“Had an absolute blast with these Queens!” Zampino wrote on Instagram after the show. “Thank you to @therealdaytime for having me! Everyone was so wonderful!”

Zampino also appeared on the short-lived VH1 show Hollywood Exes from 2012-2014, where she co-starred with Mayte Garcia (Prince’s first wife), Jessica Canseco (former baseball player Jose Canseco’s ex), and Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy‘s ex-wife and mother of five of his 10 children.

Will Smith on stage during “WILL: An Evening of Stories with Friends” at The Savoy Theatre on Nov. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Smith is busy working on the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dramatic reboot, which is scheduled to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 53-year-old star of King Richard spent a lot of time recently sharing intimate details of his 24-year marriage to Jada and his romantic flings before the couple started dating. Smith goes into even greater detail about both topics in his new self-titled memoir, which hit store shelves in November.

: (L-R) Sheree Zampino and Mechelle McCain attend BET’s “American Soul” Los Angeles Premiere on Feb. 4, 2019. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET )

As for Zampino, Smith said that she fell for him when he made her laugh when they met on the set of A Different World.

In his memoir, he says he told her, “‘Now, here’s the deal,’ I said. ‘We’re just meeting so I’m-a give you a pass on this one. But the next time somebody asks you where you’re from, you are forbidden to say ‘New York’ when you know damn well you are from Schenectady.’”

No word yet on whether she will discuss her marriage to Smith when she appears on RHOBH.

