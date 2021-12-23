‘Snowfall’ season 5 FX premiere date set for February

The crime drama about 80s crack dealers in Los Angeles was the most-watched show on FX this year

Franklin Saint, Teddy McDonald and the rest of the Snowfall crew have unfinished business to settle when new episodes of the hit FX series return in February.

Season 5 of the crime drama — set in Los Angeles during the late 80s crack epidemic — is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 23, according to Deadline. The show stars British actor Damson Idris as Saint, a crack-dealing revolutionary, and Carter Hudson as his CIA agent accomplice.

A scene from season four of the FX series “Snowfall”. (Credit: FX)

Both characters have been forced to reckon with the harsh consequences of their choices and circumstances throughout the show’s first four seasons, which recount Saint’s evolution from a book-smart and street-wise teen into the unrivaled king of a Los Angeles drug-dealing empire — with McDonald’s help.

Snowfall has repeatedly been snubbed by the Emmy Awards despite receiving overwhelming critical and audience acclaim. The show, which currently enjoys an 87% critic rating and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, was the most-watched series on FX in 2021, according to Deadline.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season four, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told the trade mag.

Damson Idris plays too much! 😭 Can y’all guess which actor he’s channeling? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gacK164vQQ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 2, 2021

Snowfall has also made Idris an international star. The 30-year-old actor recently laughed off a Denzel Washington during which Washington admitted not knowing who Idris is.

Video of Idris doing a fine impression of Washington went viral on social media in early December, prompting a reporter to ask Washington for his thoughts on his fellow actor during a red carpet interview at the premiere for A Journal for Jordan, which Washington directed.

pic.twitter.com/YyAIYYFFgY https://t.co/cQHJUEzStw — Daniel Kaluuya If You Are Reading This I Swallow (@WrittenByHanna) December 11, 2021

“Who are you talking about?” Washington asked when an interviewer asked him about Idris. “I don’t know who that is … No disrespect, Damson. No disrespect,” he added.

Some fans said it sounded like Washington referred to Damson Idris as “Dancin Address” during the interview.

“Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won’t answer to anything else,” Idris responded on Twitter.

Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won’t answer to anything else 😂 — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) December 12, 2021

And it looks like Washington is also in on the joke, as he was asked about it at another red carpet appearance:

denzel washington knows about the damson idris “dancin’ address” joke. 🤣 i love him. pic.twitter.com/zFuxCDmS5D — c ⋆ ₊˚. (@truthchyna) December 17, 2021

