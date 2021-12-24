Tiffany Haddish says she was ‘disappointed’ by Common’s breakup comments

"He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody," the comic-actress said of her ex-boyfriend.

Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about her breakup with rapper-actor Common, saying she was “disappointed” in what he said about them calling it quits.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody; maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” the comic-actress said in a new interview with Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee.

Common’s ex-girlfriends reportedly include R&B songstress Erykah Badu, actress Taraji P. Henson and tennis champion Serena Williams.

Comic-actress Tiffany Haddish (left) is speaking out about her split with rapper-actor Common (right), saying she was “disappointed” in what he had to say about them calling it quits. (Photos: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

“I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool,” Haddish added.

Lee called her response a “PC answer,” to which Haddish replied, “I was disappointed. I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.”

In an earlier interview with Lee, Common confirmed his split with Haddish and said their breakup was a “mutual thing,” noting that they “didn’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.” He also called Haddish “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life.”

Common said their split, after a year of dating, was the result of their busy schedules, theGrio reported.

“We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” he shared. “The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

Common explained that after the COVID-19 restrictions eased up, he and Haddish went back to work and weren’t putting “as much energy” into their relationship.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

TheGrio’s Matthew Allen previously reported that Haddish confirmed their breakup at the end of November. An insider told People time and distance were the cause for the stars’ romantic dissolution.

The pair met in 2019 on the set of the film The Kitchen. Rumors that they could be a couple started in December of that year, when Common was allegedly Haddish’s date to her bat mitzvah ceremony.

Following a virtual date via the dating app Bumble with Haddish, Common publicly confirmed last summer that they were a couple. During a July 30 episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride!, Haddish called it “hands down the best” relationship of her life.

Haddish said she was caught off guard when their breakup went public in a People report last month.

“I miss him,” she shared with Lee. “I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

When Lee asked if she would date another famous man, Haddish responded: “I would f–k one.”

Common showed Haddish some love on Instagram when she celebrated her birthday on Dec. 3, theGrio reported.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” he wrote. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

