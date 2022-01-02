Michelle Obama, Halle Berry bring in the New Year with viral posts

Michelle called Barack Obama her "boo" to the delight of many Twitter users

Loading the player...

A-list celebrities took to social media to celebrate 2022 with love, positivity and some trolling.

Former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, shared a photo on Saturday posted up in festive New Year’s gear with her husband and former POTUS, Barack Obama.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo,” said the New York Times bestselling author in the caption on both Instagram and Twitter. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health. pic.twitter.com/FRR0DDZjw9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022

The festive photo got nearly 1 million likes on Twitter, with social media users gushing over the love birds.

“Well show out then Forever First Lady!!!,” said one commenter.

“Michelle Obama referring to Barack as her boo is my favorite thing so far this year,” said another user.

Other users remarked that seeing the post made their year better, writing “My first day of 2022 was just made 1,000 times better by this tweet.”

The two will celebrate their 30th anniversary this year in October.

Academy-award-winning actress Halle Berry also brought in the New Year with a loved one: her singer-songwriter boyfriend Van Hunt.

The actress got social media buzzing after sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Hunt holding hands at what appears to be an alter.

Berry cryptically captioned the photo, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL,” sending social media users into a frenzy with some speculating that the 55-year-old married Hunt after dating for a little over a year.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun,” she said on her Instagram on Sunday, clearing up the speculation and explaining that she meant it’s officially 2022.

“People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”

Other celebrities took some time to remember the loved ones who didn’t make it to 2022.

Vanessa Bryant, who lost both her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant in a fatal 2020 plane crash, shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Thursday.

“My babies. My world. 2 years ago,” she captioned the photo.

On January 1, she posted a photo of her two youngest daughters Capri and Bianca Bryant smiling in their fuzzy pajamas.

“They love/annoy each other. Sisters. NYE,” Bryant wrote on the post.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!