Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrates Blue Ivy’s 10th birthday with new photo

The Instagram post generated thousands of likes, with celebrities like wishing the 10-year-old a happy birthday

It’s Blue Ivy Carter’s birthday and her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to celebrate, explaining that this day is special for both Blue her.

Tina Knowles-Lawson at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 on Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

She wrote in the caption of her post, “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

The picture accompanying the caption is of the two on a beach standing side by side, with Blue getting closer to reaching Knowles-Lawson’s height. She continued, “I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later but we still share the bond.”

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn,'” she added. “Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂.”

She concluded with, “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽.”

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Celebrities flooded the post with their well wishes to Beyoncé’s first born daughter. Gabrielle Union posted hearts, while Nicole Ari Parker wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday Beautiful Blue!” Vivica A. Fox, Lena Waithe, MJ Rodriguez and Naomi Campbell also showed some love with comments for her.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over ten years since Beyoncé announced her first pregnancy during a much-talked-about VMAs performance.

Since then, the BeyHive has watched Blue grow up through her various appearances in Beyoncé projects, like Lemonade, her self-titled visual album, and recently, on the Grammy-winning track “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid and SAINt JHN from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

Blue Ivy Carter turns 10 today!

Happy Birthday, Blue 💙

The future is certainly bright for Blue. As previously mentioned by theGrio, she collected a Grammy Award last year, making her the second-youngest artist to win the coveted award.

Beyoncé shared a now-viral photo of Blue sipping out of her Grammy. Blue also set a record at the MTV Video Music Awards last year as well, becoming the youngest winner in the award show’s history.

