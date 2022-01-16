Restaurant security guard stabbed, fatally shoots assailant

The restaurant did not open Sunday

A restaurant employee was stabbed before fatally shooting his attacker early Sunday morning in downtown Detroit, police said.

Detroit police said there was an altercation between the employee at Prime and Proper restaurant and the person who ultimately stabbed him about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The restaurant employee then shot the 52-year-old attacker, police said.

No arrests have been announced, WDIV-TV reported. The stabbing victim was in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Justin Near, a spokesman for the restaurant, said the stabbed employee worked for a third-party security contractor.

“We are working closely with authorities and have provided them with all security camera footage to assist in the investigation,” Near said. “… We pray for the security officer’s swift and full recovery.”

The restaurant did not open Sunday, he said.

Prime and Proper is an upscale steakhouse in the heart of downtown Detroit.

