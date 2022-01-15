Kanye West claims security blocked him from visiting children at Kim Kardashian’s house

Ye told Entertainment Tonight such restrictions hadn’t previously been defined

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, recently said security guards at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s house have blocked him from entering the premises on multiple occasions when he has gone to see his children.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Ye told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee during a sit-down interview that he was stopped by a guard outside Kim’s Los Angeles residence on Monday while trying to take his kids to school.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So, at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” the 44-year-old rapper said.

“But, I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back,” he continued.

Ye said that on the return trip, his eldest daughter North wanted him to come inside with her, yet the security guard again denied him from entering, a stipulation Ye claimed he never discussed with Kim following their split in February 2021.

TE AMO KANYE WEST EU TE AMO pic.twitter.com/XFTbcxpVcH — Mi (@yezains) January 14, 2022

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” he continued.

The 22-time Grammy winner suggested his ban from Kim’s residence may have been partially due to her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, being inside at the time.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Ye said, adding that he phoned family members to try and relay the message that he refuses to be denied seeing his children by a security guard.

“And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” Ye said.

Ye recently put some of his frustration about his estranged wife dating Davidson into a bar on his latest single “Eazy,” which the rapper and producer released Friday in collaboration with The Game.

Near the end of his verse, Ye raps: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” The crash he is referring to is the infamous 2002 near-fatal car crash that forced his jaw to be wired shut.

He and Kim’s post-breakup drama continued Saturday, the birthdate of the pair’s youngest daughter Chicago, when the rapper went live on social media claiming the family refused to tell him the address of the birthday party.

“…Just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday, I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” Ye told viewers during the live stream, per TMZ.

“There’s nothing legal that’s saying these are the kind of games that are being played,” he continued. “This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest. I’m just not playing, I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father and I’m not finna let this happen.”

Ye asked his fans for their support, adding that he’d already contacted several members of the family to no avail, including Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend and current NBA player Tristan Thompson.

“I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party, right now,” Ye said. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

Ye pledged to be a voice for those who may be experiencing similar family problems but may not have the platform or leverage to do anything about it. He was later spotted at the event.

“They take so many fathers just throughout America. They been taking the fathers out the homes purposely. So, I’m speaking up, I’m using my voice to say, this ain’t gon’ keep happening,” he declared.

According to TMZ, Kim is disappointed by Ye’s recent comments. The publication also reported that Davidson has never been to Kim’s house.

theGrio’s Matthew Allen contributed to this report.

