Rihanna’s first Savage X Fenty store opens in Las Vegas

'We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!' Rihanna told her social media followers on Monday.

Rihanna celebrated the official launch of her first brick-and-mortar Savage x Fenty store in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The new five-room lingerie shop, located inside the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall, was unveiled on Saturday, according to Fox Business. It’s the first of several the 33-year-old pop star plans to open in the near future.

Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty store opened in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, 2022. (Credit: @SavageXFenty on Twitter)

The billionaire from Barbados commemorated the occasion on Monday by sharing pics of the venue on social media.

“We coming in HOT!” RiRi told her Twitter and Instagram followers on Monday. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!”

The Las Vegas store features some of the same flashy visuals showcased during Savage X Fenty’s unique fashion shows, with displays set against bright, colorful backgrounds and stylish prints.

The brand says store shoppers will be given the chance to test out “interactive experiences” and “photo-worthy moments,” according to Fox Business.

An inside look at Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty store in Las Vegas, which opened on Jan. 25, 2022. (Credit: @SavageXFenty on Twitter)

Much like the brand’s models, the shop’s translucent mannequins come in different shapes and sizes, highlighting the inclusive marketing that has helped set Savage X Fenty apart from peer competitors like Victoria’s Secret.

The mostly red apparel on display matched the brand’s online Valentine’s Day marketing theme with the romantic holiday less than three weeks away.

Rihanna owns 30% of Savage X Fenty, according to Forbes. The apparel brand and her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, helped the singer achieve billionaire status for the first time last year, with the business mag estimating her net worth to be $1.7 billion in August.

An inside look at Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty store in Las Vegas, which opened on Jan. 25, 2022. (Credit: @SavageXFenty on Twitter)

RiRi launched Savage X Fenty online in 2018 before partnering with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH on the 2019 launch of her fashion house Fenty Maison, according to the New York Times.

While Fenty Maison has since suspended production, Rihanna’s lingerie line received a $1 billion valuation from Forbes last year after raising $115 million in Series B funding for its retail expansion.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and rapper Jay-Z have served as principle investors for the brand, according to Forbes. Future Savage X Fenty locations are scheduled to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

The dates for each stores’ opening haven’t been revealed yet.

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience [in real life]” Rihanna said via Instagram on Monday.

Chauncey Alcorn is a freelance writer for theGrio who lives in the Atlanta metro area. He previously wrote for CNN, the Daily Mail, Mic, Fortune, and the New York Daily News among other major publications.

