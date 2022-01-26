Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi arrested after incident with girlfriend

In a surprising "TMZ" update, the victim of Monday's alleged domestic violence incident later denied it ever took place.

One half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd has been arrested and charged with battery following a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend in Miami.

According to a report from Local 10, Miami-Dade Police allege that Monday night, Slim Jxmmi, whose legal name is Aaquil Brown, pulled his girlfriend’s “hair extensions from her scalp to keep her from grabbing their sleeping baby from a playpen.”

Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd, has been arrested and charged with battery following an alleged domestic violence incident in Miami.

The couple was reportedly arguing about him following a woman on Twitter. Allegedly, as the argument escalated, Brown left the apartment and returned smelling of alcohol. He then lashed out against his girlfriend — whose identity is not being released — who recorded part of the incident and shared it with a friend on social media while behind a locked door.

Per TMZ, Brown allegedly “kicked the door down” and “ripped the phone away,” throwing it over a balcony. Police recovered the phone unharmed when they arrived at the scene.

Billboard is reporting that Brown allegedly sat on the woman as she laid in the fetal position, and that she was found with “scratch marks on her chest” after “tussling” with Brown. He was arrested Tuesday morning and held on $1,500 bond.

In a surprising update, the victim of the incident reportedly denied on Tuesday that there ever was a domestic violence incident. While not disclosing where, TMZ quotes the woman as writing, “Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

Brown and brother Swae Lee, who comprise Rae Sremmurd, are originally from Tupelo, Mississippi. The duo signed with producer Mike WiLL Made-It in 2013, and are best known for the hit song, “Black Beatles,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 and earned them a Grammy nomination.

They have also released several other platinum songs, including “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and “Swang.” Lee went on to record as a solo artist, but the two reunited at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles in December.

