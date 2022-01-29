Ayesha and Steph Curry preview new celebrity couple game show ‘About Last Night’

The star-studded trivia and game show for celebrity couples premieres on Feb. 10 on HBO Max

Loading the player...

With less than two weeks remaining before Ayesha and Steph Curry premiere their star-studded new game show on HBO Max, the restaurateur and NBA star have given fans worldwide a first official look.

The Currys on Wednesday released the trailer for About Last Night, a relationship trivia and game show in which celebrity couples “go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best,” according to a press release from Warner Media.

NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Co-produced and hosted by Ayesha and Steph, each episode of the show will feature three couples and will offer the last duo standing a chance to compete in a bonus round against the Currys themselves for an additional donation, per the press release.

Appearing in the minute-long trailer are the likes of Niecy Nash, Terry Crews, Titus Burgess, and Loni Love, with additional cameos from a couple of Steph’s teammates on the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

During the trailer, Steph introduces his esteemed guests with a toast “To an amazing night full of competition and getting to know each other a little better.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is a modern reboot of the 1970s CBS daytime show Tattletales, which similarly involved celebrity couples revealing details about their relationships.

“Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy,” Ayesha said in 2021 after the show was announced. “We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait.”

The 2016 ESPYS Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Steph added: “We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life.”

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples. Celebrity couples, they’re just like us!” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of nonfiction and live-action family programming for HBO Max.

Tattletales, which ran from 1974-78 on CBS before a second revival run from 1982-84, remains owned by its original production company, Fremantle, which will co-produce the new show in tandem with Ayesha’s Sweet July Productions.

“Fremantle is home to the world’s largest collection of cherished game show properties. The dynamic Ayesha and Stephen Curry are the perfect duo to bring this hilarious exploration of the trials and tribulations of relationships back to television,” said Jayson Dinsmore, Fremantle’s president of alternative programming and development.

About Last Night premieres on HBO Max on Feb. 10. Watch the trailer below.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...