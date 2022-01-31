Hulu drops trailer for Craig Robinson-hosted series ‘Your Attention Please’

The anthology documentary series highlights the work and innovation of Black creatives.

“It’s time to get Black, y’all.”

That’s the call to action from comedian/actor Craig Robinson as he prepares for a new season of Hulu’s series, Your Attention Please. The streaming service dropped the trailer for its third season.

Robinson returns as host of the Black History Month anthology documentary series that highlights the lives and works of a diverse assortment of Black creatives and innovators whose ideas and creations are making a mark on the world today.

In the trailer, we see that the four-episode series will give viewers a glimpse into the lives of some unique people, which include an ice cream scientist, a NASCAR pit worker a celebrity dog groomer and so much more.

The episodes will premiere on four consecutive nights, beginning Feb. 1. In the first episode, we see that Robinson has changed hosting locations from the secluded island cabin of season two to a secret mountain lair known as the “Fortress of Blackness.”

Craig Robinson returns as host of this Black History Month anthology documentary series (Credit: Hulu)

Episode one will be an all-woman affair: The three ladies chronicled in the episode are NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels, ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren, and dog groomer to the stars Ashley Ann, whose story will be told via an animated short.

In episode two, viewers will explore Down North Pizza, a Philadelphia pizza joint that employs the formerly incarcerated exclusively. The audience is introduced to Ezekiel Mitchell, a Black cowboy and professional bull rider. The show ends on a comedic note, with a short by Symone Baptiste telling the story of a woman who goes berserk after finding a beetle in her home.

Bugs carry over into episode three as well. Not only do insects infiltrate Robinson’s Fortress of Blackness, but there’s a hybrid-animated short about Dr. Sammy — entomologist, bee-saver and musician. The episode continues with profiles on artist and children’s book illustrator Keturah Bobo and Samantha Josaphat, one of the few licensed Black woman architects (she’s number 397).

Episode four, the season finale, showcases potter Kristina Batiste, adventure athlete and diversity champion Danielle Williams going skydiving, and a Casiano Hamer short film about family drama and conflicting identities. Robinson, of course, treats the audience with a special jam session on his signature keyboards.

Your Attention Please first premiered in 2020 as part of Hulu’s plan to expand its Black Stories hub.

