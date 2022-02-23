Odell Beckham Jr. welcomes first child with girlfriend Lauren Wood

Beckham called the birth of his child the "biggest blessing I've ever had in my life."

Loading the player...

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood have welcomed their first child together and the bundle of joy comes nearly two weeks after the Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl.

Beckham, 29, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that Wood, 28, gave birth to baby Zydn on Feb. 17.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham captioned photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and Zydn.

“The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better,” the post continued.

“Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much,” Beckham wrote.

Wood first announced her pregnancy in November, theGrio reported. The couple shared black and white photos from their maternity shoot.

“Ilyilyily,” Wood captioned the photo, which means “I love you.” In all three photos, Beckham cradles Wood’s growing baby bump from behind. He commented under his girlfriend’s post, writing, “Can’t wait baby!”

Beckham Jr. and Wood “were first linked in November 2019 when the model celebrated the football player’s birthday, and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party,” per PEOPLE.

As reported by the NFL, Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and his exciting baby news comes a day after he announced Tuesday on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery.

“The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” he wrote. “Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith!”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!