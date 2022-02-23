Texas police chief who allegedly used N-word during investigation placed on leave

The Castroville City Council placed Chief Brian Jackson on leave during an executive session, and a probe into the allegations is underway.

The chief of police in Castroville, Texas, has been placed on leave after a law enforcement officer said he heard the department head use the N-word at least three times during a murder investigation. The officer who made the accusation said a body camera recorded the incident.

The Castroville City Council, after holding an executive session, placed Chief Brian Jackson on leave during a meeting Tuesday night that was streamed to Facebook.

“The City of Castroville does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” said Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

According to KSAT, Jackson reportedly used the offensive language after a body was found on February 5 near Houston Street and Hwy. 90. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene including the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and Castroville Police Department.

At the scene, police found the body of Elijah Chandler and identified a suspect, Jeremiah Brown, per KSAT. Brown has now been charged in connection with Chandler’s death.

According to the report, Jackson was recorded saying the N-word three times when referring to where the victim was from.

Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder released a statement:

“The City of Castroville does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Our criminal justice system cannot be shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, including attitudes and actions that are rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination. The emotional, mental, physical, and financial impact on our communities is a tangible experience for too many and must be taken seriously. The threat of racial violence is real, so we must take seriously all words and actions that can be precursors to that.”

Schroeder added, “Everyone deserves due process. We have been notified of allegations against Police Chief Jackson and are investigating them according to our policies and with all diligence. We believe in all human rights, so we will not discipline simply on rumors or hearsay, but we will act decisively if we determine guilt of discrimination.”

Castroville is located 20 miles west of downtown San Antonio. The city has a population of less than 4,000.

