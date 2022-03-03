AAFCA Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Check out all the celebs who took home top awards at the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards

The African American Film Critics Association Awards returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday with appearances from the night’s top winners.

Will Smith‘s King Richard was among the top honors, taking home a total of four awards. Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, while his co-star, Aunjanue Ellis, took home Best Supporting Actress. Saniyya Sidney, who starred as Venus Williams in the film, won the Breakout Actor award and Reinaldo Marcus Green rounded out the wins with the Emerging Director trophy.

The other big winner of the night was Jeymes Samuel’s Harder They Fall, which also took home four honors. The Black Western flick was crowned Best Picture by AAFCA and its cast won Best Ensemble. Samuel took home the Best Director trophy, along with Best Music, which he shared with Kid Cudi and Jay-Z.

Keep reading to see the full list of AAFCA winners below.

Aunjanue Ellis attends the 13th Annual African American Film Critics (AAFCA) Film Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Beverly Hills, on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Saniyya Sidney attends the 13th Annual African American Film Critics (AAFCA) Film Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Beverly Hills, on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

The Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice: Attica, Director Stanley Nelson and Co-Director Traci Curry

Building Change Award: Roxanne Avent-Taylor, The Hidden Empire Film Group

Salute to Excellence: John Gibson, MPA Advisor for Inclusion and Multicultural Outreach

The Innovator Award: Composer Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansmen)

