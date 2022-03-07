Independent Spirit Awards 2022: ‘Zola,’ ‘Passing’ earn major wins
Thuso Mbedu, who earned rave reviews as Cora in 'The Underground Railroad,' took home Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series as well
As award season rolls on, the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held Sunday night, and saw major wins from some of the biggest projects from the last year, including Zola, Passing and more.
As theGrio previously reported, Zola led the nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards this year, earning seven when they were announced in December.
The acclaimed film certainly had plenty to celebrate last night as Taylour Paige took home Best Female Lead for her performance as the titular role. Joi McMillon also earned Best Editing for her work on the film.
Elsewhere, Passing also earned some major love as Ruth Negga received the Best Supporting Female award. This comes as a pleasant surprise as Negga was arguably one of the biggest snubs of the Oscars this year after rave reviews and plenty of recognition from other ceremonies, including this one.
In the television category, Thuso Mbedu earned a long overdue award for her work in Barry Jenkins‘ The Underground Railroad.
While the series itself was hailed as one of the best of the year and earned plenty of awards recognition this year, Mbedu, who gave a powerful performance as Cora, was shut out of many major awards this year, including the Primetime Emmys.
Check out the full winners list below:
Best feature
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
The Novice
Zola
Best director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best female lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola (WINNER)
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best male lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket (WINNER)
Best supporting female
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing (WINNER)
Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best supporting male
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Best first screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block, Pig (WINNERS)
Best first feature
7 Days (WINNER)
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best cinematography
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing (WINNER)
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best editing
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Joi McMillon, Zola (WINNER)
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Robert Altman Award
Mass
Best documentary
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Best international film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car (WINNER)
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen
Someone to Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu (WINNER)
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Truer Than Fiction Award
Angelo Madsen Minax, North by Current
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi (WINNER)
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $500,000)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby (WINNER)
Sweet Thing
This Is Not a War Story
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro (WINNER)
Best new non-scripted or documentary series
Black and Missing (WINNER)
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best new scripted series
Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
Reservation Dogs (WINNER)
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best female performance in a scripted series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best male performance in a scripted series
Ollie Alexander, It’s a Sin
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)
Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series
Reservation Dogs
