Independent Spirit Awards 2022: ‘Zola,’ ‘Passing’ earn major wins

Thuso Mbedu, who earned rave reviews as Cora in 'The Underground Railroad,' took home Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series as well

As award season rolls on, the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held Sunday night, and saw major wins from some of the biggest projects from the last year, including Zola, Passing and more.

As theGrio previously reported, Zola led the nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards this year, earning seven when they were announced in December.

The acclaimed film certainly had plenty to celebrate last night as Taylour Paige took home Best Female Lead for her performance as the titular role. Joi McMillon also earned Best Editing for her work on the film.

Cast and crew of ‘Zola’ during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Passing also earned some major love as Ruth Negga received the Best Supporting Female award. This comes as a pleasant surprise as Negga was arguably one of the biggest snubs of the Oscars this year after rave reviews and plenty of recognition from other ceremonies, including this one.

In the television category, Thuso Mbedu earned a long overdue award for her work in Barry Jenkins‘ The Underground Railroad.

While the series itself was hailed as one of the best of the year and earned plenty of awards recognition this year, Mbedu, who gave a powerful performance as Cora, was shut out of many major awards this year, including the Primetime Emmys.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter (WINNER)

The Novice

Zola

Best director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best female lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola (WINNER)

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best male lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket (WINNER)

Best supporting female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing (WINNER)

Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best supporting male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Thuso Mbedu accepts the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for ‘The Underground Railroad’ onstage during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Best first screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block, Pig (WINNERS)

Best first feature

7 Days (WINNER)

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing (WINNER)

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Joi McMillon, Zola (WINNER)

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Robert Altman Award

Mass

Best documentary

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Best international film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car (WINNER)

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu (WINNER)

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Truer Than Fiction Award

Angelo Madsen Minax, North by Current

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi (WINNER)

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby (WINNER)

Sweet Thing

This Is Not a War Story

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro (WINNER)

Best new non-scripted or documentary series

Black and Missing (WINNER)

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best new scripted series

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

Reservation Dogs (WINNER)

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best female performance in a scripted series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best male performance in a scripted series

Ollie Alexander, It’s a Sin

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)

Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series

Reservation Dogs

