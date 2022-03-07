Independent Spirit Awards 2022: ‘Zola,’ ‘Passing’ earn major wins

Thuso Mbedu, who earned rave reviews as Cora in 'The Underground Railroad,' took home Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series as well

Mar 7, 2022
As award season rolls on, the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held Sunday night, and saw major wins from some of the biggest projects from the last year, including Zola, Passing and more.

As theGrio previously reported, Zola led the nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards this year, earning seven when they were announced in December.

The acclaimed film certainly had plenty to celebrate last night as Taylour Paige took home Best Female Lead for her performance as the titular role. Joi McMillon also earned Best Editing for her work on the film.

2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show
Cast and crew of ‘Zola’ during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Elsewhere, Passing also earned some major love as Ruth Negga received the Best Supporting Female award. This comes as a pleasant surprise as Negga was arguably one of the biggest snubs of the Oscars this year after rave reviews and plenty of recognition from other ceremonies, including this one.

In the television category, Thuso Mbedu earned a long overdue award for her work in Barry JenkinsThe Underground Railroad.

While the series itself was hailed as one of the best of the year and earned plenty of awards recognition this year, Mbedu, who gave a powerful performance as Cora, was shut out of many major awards this year, including the Primetime Emmys.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best feature

A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
The Novice
Zola

Best director

Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best female lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola (WINNER)
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best male lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket (WINNER)

Best supporting female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing (WINNER)
Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best supporting male

Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (WINNER)
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song

2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show
Thuso Mbedu accepts the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for ‘The Underground Railroad’ onstage during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Best first screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block, Pig (WINNERS)

Best first feature

7 Days (WINNER)
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian

Best cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing (WINNER)
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Ari Wegner, Zola

Best editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Joi McMillon, Zola (WINNER)
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Robert Altman Award

Mass

Best documentary

Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Best international film

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car (WINNER)
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu (WINNER)
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Truer Than Fiction Award

Angelo Madsen Minax, North by Current
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi (WINNER)
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby (WINNER)
Sweet Thing
This Is Not a War Story

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro (WINNER)

Best new non-scripted or documentary series

Black and Missing (WINNER)
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.

Best new scripted series

Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
Reservation Dogs (WINNER)
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts

Best female performance in a scripted series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best male performance in a scripted series

Ollie Alexander, It’s a Sin
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)

Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series

Reservation Dogs

