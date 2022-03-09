BET UK announces new shows on Black queer life, music, culture, and more

One of the original shows, "Moments That Shaped: Queer Black Britain," will be narrated by comedienne and producer Gina Yashere.

Paramount’s BET UK is busy on the original content front, announcing five brand-new projects covering aspects of Black queer life, Black music, and more across the pond.

Per Deadline, the new programming announcement comes after BET UK’s move to Channel 5 streamer My5 last year.

Comedienne/producer Gina Yashere speaks on a panel during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition in February 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

One of the brand-new shows announced is Moments That Shaped: Queer Black Britain, narrated by Gina Yashere, who readers may remember as one of the creators of CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola. Other shows include The Evolution of Black British Music, as well as Dating Black, which comes from Tonye Mak. Dating Black is “designed to inspire meaningful discussions about what makes Black love ‘radical, transformative and aspirational,'” Deadline reports.

The final two shows in the new lineup are Iconic Albums (2000s) and Me And My Mum.

The network is now overseen by Cicilia Deane, who last year was appointed its top editorial and commissioning executive.

“This is an exciting raft of new commissions which solidifies us as a go-to destination for Black British stories,” Deane shared in a statement regarding the new programming. “Whether it’s being Black and queer, Black love, the role family plays in reaching your potential or a deep-dive into Black British music, each commission tells an important story of Black British culture.”

Yashere opened up to theGrio last year about Bob Hearts Abishola and how, at the time, early pandemic life was going after taking to Instagram with her “Corona Diaries” videos.

“‘The Corona Diaries’ is about everyday situations that happen while we are stuck in the house together,” she said. “So I talk about the pandemic. I talk about how I’m trying to keep myself occupied. I discuss how I’m trying to keep myself healthy and trying to boost my immune system every day … we’re definitely finding the funny, and people are really enjoying it.”

Check out one of the videos below:

