Lizzo announced as host, performer on ‘SNL’ in April

The three-time Grammy-winning singer was a musical guest for the sketch series in 2019.

Loading the player...

Lizzo is making her return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The long-running sketch comedy show announced that she will be serving as both host and musical guest on April 16.

The three-time Grammy winner made her first appearance on SNL as the musical guest for its Dec. 21, 2019, Christmas episode, hosted by superstar comedian/actor Eddie Murphy. On the episode, Lizzo performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” two of the Top 5 singles from her breakthrough full-length debut album, 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo performs onstage during Prime Video SXSW 2022 on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Murphy, a former SNL cast member, won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for that episode, the first Emmy of his career. Lizzo appeared in one sketch, but it was cut for time from the live broadcast.

The news comes right as Lizzo announced she’s finished her new album on a Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She previewed the song, “About Damn Time,” on the show, and said new music will be released on April 14, two days before her SNL gig.

Lizzo told Variety last month that the album is, “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby.” On Friday, Amazon will premiere the first episode of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a reality television series that she stars in and executive produces.

SNL revealed its April line-up of hosts and musical guests via Twitter. On April 2, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting, with rapper Gunna as the musical guest. Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will host the April 9 episode, with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!