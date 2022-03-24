H.E.R., Nas, Jon Batiste added as performers for Grammy Awards

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo will also perform at the 64th Grammy Awards.

More artists have been added to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that H.E.R., Nas, Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, and Jon Batiste will be performing during the ceremony on April 3.

Also added to perform for the 64th Grammy Awards are Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. Grammy winners Erivo and Odom Jr. will join Platt and Zegler for a special In Memoriam tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

Jon Batiste attends 2020 Roc Nation on Jan. 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Batiste leads all artists with 11 Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for We Are, and Record of the Year and Best Music Video for “Freedom.” Batiste is tied with Kendrick Lamar for second-most Grammy nominations in one year, as theGrio previously reported. In 1984, Michael Jackson set the record with 12 Grammy nominations.

H.E.R. has eight nominations, also in Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for Back of My Mind, and Song of the Year for “Fight For You.”

Odom Jr. has two Grammy nods, both for contributions to the soundtrack of his film, One Night in Miami. Nas is also up for two Grammys, including Best Rap Album for Kings Disease II, and Best Rap Song for “Bath Salts,” his collaboration with DMX and Jay-Z.

Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The new additions will join the previously announced crop of Grammy performers including Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, and Brandi Carlile.

Kanye West was slated to perform but was cut from the lineup, theGrio previously reported.

The 22-time Grammy winner was banned from the ceremony over recent online incidents involving ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and comedian Trevor Noah, who will be hosting the Grammys. West has five nominations this year, including Album of the Year for Donda.

The 64th Grammys will air live on CBS and stream live to Paramount+ on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. EST.

