Where in the world can Americans travel now?

International travel is finally back on the table and many of us are ready to go. Wherever in the world you choose, here's what you'll need.

The year 2021 may or may not have eased ambiguity surrounding health and social restrictions, but in 2022 we are in a significantly better place, and for that, we give thanks. One area yielding more wiggle room is international travel and the return thereof. Now that vaccine passports are in place, plenty of countries are open to returning and new travelers with entry requirements set as they see fit.

As of last November, foreigners traveling to the United States are required to be fully vaccinated, presenting proof of vaccination before boarding a plane. Similarly, citizens of the United States are still required to show negative tests before flying back home into this country, with many airlines providing on-site rapid test options.

Below is our comprehensive list of countries currently admitting U.S. tourists for work or play; just make sure to study each country’s detailed U.S. Embassy pages and tourism websites for the latest information regarding travel advisories and protocols. Wherever you go, you want to stay updated and travel within your comfort zone.

Albania

U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Albania. No testing is required, and no quarantine. Check out the U.S. Embassy in Albania for more information.

Anguilla

Visitors to Anguilla must apply for approval to travel. Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are welcomed. Submit a negative PCR test within three to five days before arriving. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Anguilla International Travelers for more information.

Antigua and Barbuda

U.S. tourists can frolic to Antigua and Barbuda after presenting a negative PCR test within seven days of a flight for ages 12 and up. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Antigua and Barbuda government websites for more information.

Armenia

Thinking of Armenia? Provide documentation of vaccination at least 14 days prior to slated arrival, a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or submit to testing upon arrival and self-isolate until results are received. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Armenia’s travel website for more information.

Aruba

Visitors to Aruba must complete an Embarkation/Disembarkation card, show a negative PCR test, and complete a personal health assessment to travel to this island. Negative tests can be taken 72 hours before boarding and uploaded to the system or on-site testing is available in Aruba with possible quarantines until your test comes back negative. Check out the U.S. Department of State for more information.

Austria

Austria’s borders are open. Testing and quarantine are required for unvaccinated travelers. Vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine. Check out the U.S. Embassy | Austria Entry Requirements for more information.

Bahamas

Americans can go to The Bahamas. Testing is required for everyone. Check out the U.S. Embassy | Bahamas travel website and Bahamas Travel Health Visa for more information.

Bahrain

Visit Bahrain with pre-travel testing and prepare for quarantine if you are an unvaccinated traveler. Vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Bahrain International Airport, BeAware Bahrain app for more information.

Barbados

Travel to Barbados with a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Visit Barbados website, and BIMSafe travel app for more information.

Belgium

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens are welcome in Belgium. Testing and quarantine are required upon arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Belgium Embassy, and Belgium color codes for nations for more information.

Belize

Vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are welcome in Belize. Fully vaccinated travelers who have proof of vaccination at least two weeks since their final shot are exempt from the testing requirements. All other travelers must provide proof of a negative PCR test within 96 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of departure. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and Belize Tourism Board for more information.

Bermuda

Visitors to Bermuda must apply for Travel Authorization one to three days before departure, and submit a negative PCR test taken within five days before plane departure. Quarantine is in place for those who do not submit a negative test prior to arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Bermuda Tourism Authority for more information.

Bolivia

Tour Bolivia with a negative PCR test taken within 10 days of arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Botswana

As long as you attain a negative viral test taken within three calendar days of travel you can go to Botswana. Quarantine is not required. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Brazil

Visitors to Brazil must fill out a Traveler’s Health Declaration online. Proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours is required prior to boarding a flight. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

The British Virgin Islands

U.S. citizens can travel to the British Virgin Islands with a test required. Quarantine mandates are in place for the unvaccinated. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the BVI government website for more information.

Canada

Vaccinated travelers are welcome to enter Canada by air travel with proof of vaccination paper documents, a negative PCR test, and uploaded documentation to the ArriveCAN app or website. Land borders are still closed. Check out the U.S. Embassy and the Canada Services Border Agency for more information.

Chile

Visitors to Chile must complete an online “Affidavit of Travelers” form and a mobility pass to prove they have health insurance. You must also show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding. Check out the U.S. Embassy C19 health passport, and the Mobility pass for more information.

Colombia

You can proudly travel to Columbia with no testing or quarantine required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Colombia’s travel website, and the Check Mig entry portal for more information.

Costa Rica

Visit Costa Rica with no testing or quarantine required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Visit Costa Rica website, and health pass form for more information.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Visitors to Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) must complete a Declaration of Air Travel form. Air travelers are required to present negative PCR test results dated no more than three (3) days, from the date of sampling, before arrival in Côte d’Ivoire. Quarantine is not required. Check out the U.S. Embassy and travel declaration and fee website for more information.

Croatia

If the U.S. is on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s green list at the time of your planned travel, then you do not need to provide a negative test. If not on the green list, then you must show proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of your airplane departure. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Croatia official entry form for more information.

Curaçao

Visitors to Curaçao are required to complete an online immigration card and Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of their departure. Proof of a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before the boarding date is also required. Check out the Curaçao Tourist Board for more information.

Czech Republic

Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are welcome in the Czech Republic without testing or quarantine. If you are not vaccinated then testing and quarantine are required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Czech Ministry of the Interior for more information.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Online registration and airport testing are required to travel to Congo for all types of travelers.

Denmark

EMA-approved vaccines are required to travel to Denmark unless you are a child traveling with a parent or a pregnant woman and/or breastfeeding and cannot take a vaccine. In this case, you must still take a PCR test prior to boarding.

Dominica

Americans can enter Dominica with testing and quarantine requirements for unvaccinated visitors. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Discover Dominica for more information.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is not requiring tests or quarantines. Check out the U.S. Embassy, GoDominicanRepublic.com, and the electronic entry and exit form for more information.

Ecuador

In Ecuador testing is required for unvaccinated travelers but the fully vaccinated are exempt. Quarantine is required in some circumstances. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Egypt

U.S. travelers are welcome in Egypt with paper proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to flight. Digital results are not accepted at this time. Quarantine is not required. Check out the US Embassy for more information.

El Salvador

El Salvador visitors are required to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of a flight. Check out the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador for more information.

Estonia

Only fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Estonia with no testing or quarantine required. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Finland

Finland is open to all vaccinated travelers and only unvaccinated travelers from certain countries. At this time, U.S. citizens can only travel to Finland if vaccinated. Check out Visit Finland for more information.

France

U.S. vaccinated travelers are welcome in France once they present​​ a negative PCR test. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

French Polynesia

Travel to French Polynesia is allowed for the fully vaccinated with an uploaded antibody test. Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine for 10 days. Check out the Islands of Tahiti and Online ETIS form for more information.

Georgia

U.S. citizens traveling to Georgia are required to take PCR tests unless they’re fully vaccinated. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

Germany

Germany is welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. travelers once they’ve completed a European Medicines Agency-accepted vaccination course, and tested negative within 72 hours of travel. Check out the U.S. Embassy and the German Missions in the U.S. for more information.

Ghana

U.S. citizens can travel to Ghana with a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to flying and another one upon arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Greece

Vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter Greece without testing, but unvaccinated travelers must present a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Ministry of Tourism for more information.

Grenada

A negative PCR test from at least three days prior to traveling to Grenada is a requirement to enter this country. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Grenada’s Ministry of Health, and Travel authorization applications for more information.

Guatemala

U.S. citizens can travel to Guatemala with no quarantine requirement, but travelers ages 10 and over must show a negative PCR or antigen test done within 96 hours before their departure. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Online health pass for more information.

Haiti

Land and air travel are allowed into Haiti right now with travelers required to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to visiting. There are no quarantine measures in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Honduras

Travel to Honduras with a negative test with conditional quarantine in some cases. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Online precheck form for more information.

Iceland

Iceland is currently only accepting ​​travelers with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Iceland travel rules, and Iceland travel registration for more information.

Ireland

U.S citizens that are fully vaccinated can travel to Ireland, quarantine-free. Unvaccinated travelers can visit with a negative PCR test prior to traveling, another one when they arrive, and quarantine restrictions. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Irish government travel page for more information.

Israel

Israel’s borders are open to fully vaccinated travelers in tour groups yet some testing may be required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Israel Ministry of Health, and the Entry Form for more information.

Italy

Vaccinated travelers do not have to quarantine upon entry to Italy. Unvaccinated travelers can enter the country as long as they present a negative test before departure and take another one on arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Italy’s rules for Americans pages for more information.

Jamaica

You can travel to Jamaica with a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding a flight. Check out the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica and Visit Jamaica website for more information.

Jordan

Jordan is open to U.S. travelers with testing required but quarantine is not. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Declaration form for more information.

Kenya

Testing and temperature checks are required in Kenya but no quarantine. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Health form, and Trusted Travel initiative for more information.

Liberia

U.S. citizens need a negative PCR test regardless of their vaccination status to enter Liberia. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Lithuania

Lithuania is open to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens with no testing or quarantine in place. Check out the US Embassy and Travel Lithuania for more information.

Maldives

​​Visitors to the Maldives must present a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of their arrival flight. There is no required quarantine in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Maldives’ official tourism website for more information.

Malta

Malta is open to vaccinated travelers. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Visit Malta, the Public Health Travel Declaration, and the Passenger Locator forms for more information.

Mexico

Travel by land is limited to essential travel but besides that U.S. citizens can fly to Mexico with no requirements for tests or vaccinations. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Monaco

Vaccinated travelers can enter Monaco without a test. Otherwise, testing is a requirement. Check out the Embassy of Monaco and the Principaute de Monaco for more information.

Montenegro

Testing is required to enter Montenegro unless you are fully vaccinated or recovered. Check out the U.S. Embassy and the Institute of Public Health of Montenegro for more information.

Morocco

U.S. citizens can enter Morocco with either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and Visit Morocco websites for more information.

Namibia

Travelers need to showcase a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of flight to Namibia. Quarantine is not in place. Check out the ​​U.S. Embassy for more information.

Netherlands

All visitors must provide proof of either a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours to enter the Netherlands. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Government of Netherlands, and Quarantine declaration for more information.

Nicaragua

No quarantine is in place but testing is required for all to enter Nicaragua. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

North Macedonia

In North Macedonia testing is required for the unvaccinated. But with proof of full vaccination or recovery, then there is no testing requirement. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Panama

In Panama, U.S. travelers can visit with a negative PCR test and quarantine unless you’re fully vaccinated: then you’re exempt. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Visit Panama for more information.

Peru

Travel to Peru vaccinated or with a negative antigen test, a negative PCR, or with a medical certificate of epidemiological discharge within seventy-two hours of departure. Quarantine measures are not in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Lima airport protocols, and the Affidavit of health websites for more information.

Poland

Quarantine restrictions are still in force to visit Poland but testing is not required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Polish Tourism Organization for more information.

Portugal

Americans can go to Portugal with proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight, or an antigen test within 24 hours but certain stops in Portugal like Azores and Madeira may have different requirements. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Visit Portugal, and the Passenger locator card page for more information.

Qatar

Qatar is only welcoming fully vaccinated travelers with a negative PCR test prior to their arrival. There is no quarantine in place, however. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Visit Qatar for more information.

Romania

There is currently no testing required to visit Romania but there may be some health screenings, temperature checks, and quarantines in certain cases. Check out the U.S. Embassy and the Romanian Embassy websites for more information.

Rwanda

Negative tests are required to visit Rwanda 72 hours before the flight and another test upon arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Visit Rwanda websites for more information.

​​Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is open only to fully vaccinated travelers with testing requirements still in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and Tawakalna application form for more information.

Singapore

Vaccinated U.S. travelers with a SMART Health Card or other approved digital vaccination records are welcome into Singapore. Testing is still required. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and SafeTravel Lane websites for more information.

Spain

Foreigners entering Spain on essential travel must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a certificate of recovery. For leisure travel only vaccinated visitors are welcome at this time. Check out the U.S. Embassy, Spain Travel Health portal, and Spain travel FAQs websites for more information.

St. Barts

Vaccinated tourists are welcome to St. Barts with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival. Check out St. Barts for more information.

St. Kitts and Nevis

In St. Kitts and Nevis only fully vaccinated travelers can visit. Check out the U.S. Embassy, St. Kitts Tourism, and Travel authorization form for more information.

St. Lucia

Testing is required for all who want to visit St. Lucia but there are only quarantine protocols for unvaccinated travelers. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the St. Lucia travel website for more information.

St. Maarten/St. Martin

Along with an online immigration card, Americans must ​present a negative PCR test taken within 120 hours of arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

To visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines, U.S. travelers must complete a pre-arrival form, as well as show a negative PCR test was taken within 72 hours of arrival. Strict quarantine measures are in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and protocol websites for more information.

Senegal

Foreign explorers are required to show a negative PCR test within five days before arrival. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

South Africa

Globetrotters are welcome in South Africa with the showing of a negative test within 72 hours from the time of their flight departure. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

Sri Lanka

Testing and quarantine are required to travel to Sri Lanka with shorter quarantine for the fully vaccinated. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and Sri Lankan Airlines travel alert for more information.

Switzerland

Vaccinated and unvaccinated wanderers can visit Switzerland with a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before travel. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Swiss Travel Check web pages for more information.

Tanzania

While travelers are expected to complete a Health Surveillance form on the plane, Tanzania is open. Testing is required but quarantine is not. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the Health surveillance form for more information.

Thailand

All Americans can travel to Thailand but if you are vaccinated and traveling from a low-risk country then there is no need to quarantine. If unvaccinated you may be subject to quarantine in a designated area. Check out the U.S. Embassy and the Royal Thai Embassy for more information.

Trinidad and Tobago

This Caribbean island is only open to the fully vaccinated with testing requirements still in place, however, quarantine is not. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and TTravelPass for more information.

Turkey

Everyone can travel to Turkey with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Form for entry for more information.

Turks and Caicos

In order to visit this island, ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated, test negative, and have proof of insurance to cover related costs. Health screenings are also required once you arrive. Check out the U.S. Embassy and Visit Turks and Caicos for more information.

Uganda

In Uganda, you need a negative PCR test taken within 120 hours of your country departure but vaccine and quarantine mandates to travel are not in place. Check out the U.S. Embassy web page for more information.

United Arab Emirates

Americans can certainly travel to Dubai and other emirates as long as they have a negative test taken within 96 hours of departure and medical travel insurance that covers health related issues. Quarantine may or may not be required in certain emirates. Check out the U.S. Embassy, and the UAE government travel site for more information.

United Kingdom

The UK is open again to U.S. travelers, and if you are vaccinated then tests and quarantine are not required. Check out the ​​U.S. Embassy and the UK government websites for more information.

Zambia

Negative tests taken seven days before travel is a must to enter Zambia. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information

Zimbabwe

Healthcare screenings, temperature checks, and a negative PCR test taken 48-hours before your flight are all that are needed to enter Zimbabwe. Check out the U.S. Embassy for more information.

